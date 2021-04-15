Times Square Arts and The Lot Radio Partner to Present 'Times Square Transmissions 2021'

Times Square Arts is partnering with music platform The Lot Radio to present Times Square Transmissions 2021, a month-long DJ residency broadcasting 10am-10pm every day in May in Father Duffy Square. Throughout the month, The Lot Radio will transform a repurposed red vintage K67 kiosk into a street-level DJ booth, celebrating the breadth and depth of stories, tastes, genres, personalities, and talent of the international music community.

"We're so excited to bring a piece of nightlife back to Times Square with The Lot Radio's unique roster of musical talent. As the city's epicenter of hustle and bustle, we're shining a light on the DJ's and musicians who have faced opportunity loss over the past year, and look forward to creating a space to celebrate music as a common thread that unites individuals and cultures everywhere," said Times Square Arts Director Jean Cooney.

With a rare opportunity to take up residence in Times Square, and in turn, a rare opportunity for the public to experience live DJs and outdoor programming, the public is invited to listen live in Times Square from 10am-10pm, or tune into the live video stream to catch a glimpse of Times Square's street life at thelotradio.com . This is the second collaboration between Times Square Arts and The Lot Radio after the original Times Square Transmissions in 2018 in partnership with TSX Broadway. Full schedule and programming to be announced at a later date.

"We're excited to partner up with Times Square Arts for another month-long residency after such a memorable stint back in December 2018. We cannot wait to bring along our talented roster of 150+ resident DJs and special guests to showcase the sounds of NYC and beyond from one of the most iconic neighborhoods in the world," said Francois Vaxelaire, founder of The Lot Radio.

The Lot Radio is an internet station streaming music and video from a shipping container in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. More than 80 resident DJs and international guests bring expert craft and diverse, vibrant sounds to thousands of music lovers and casual listeners 24/7. Founded by photographer and videographer Francois Vaxelaire, The Lot Radio is named for its home on an empty triangular parcel of land where passersby come to enjoy the scene with a cup of coffee. As nightlife and the live music scene has been on pause through a pandemic year, The Lot has expanded their loyal following to reach new communities around the world with virtual offerings for audiences tuning in from home.