Tim Minchin's North American Tour Begins This Weekend in Vancouver

After more than a decade away, the multi-talented Tim Minchin will return to North America with a 13 city-solo tour. An Unfunny* Evening with Tim Minchin and his Piano launches this Saturday August 3 in Vancouver. Tickets are available at ; the tour is produced by Live Nation.

Tour dates and venues are below:

Vancouver BC (Queen Elizabeth Theatre): Sat Aug 3

Portland OR (Newmark Theatre): Tue Aug 6

Seattle WA (Moore Theatre): Wed Aug 7

San Francisco CA (Masonic Auditorium): Fri Aug 9

Los Angeles CA (Orpheum Theatre): Sat Aug 10

Denver CO (Paramount Theatre): Tue Aug 13

Austin TX (ACL Live – Moody Theatre): Thu Aug 15

Dallas TX (Majestic Theatre): Fri Aug 16

Toronto ON (Massey Hall): Tue Aug 20

Minneapolis MN (State Theatre): Wed Aug 21

Boston MA (Boch Center Shubert Theatre): Fri Aug 23

Washington DC (Warner Theatre): Sat Aug 24

New York NY (Town Hall): Sun Aug 25-Mon Aug 26



Acclaimed for his brilliant music composition, lyrics, keyboard skills, vocal prowess, and laser sharp wit, Tim has sold out some of the most prestigious venues around the globe including London’s O2 Arena and The Royal Albert Hall; and his native Sydney Opera House. Typically barefoot in performance, he plans to wear shoes this time. Tim Minchin said this about the tour, “It has been over a decade since I played solo in the States, and I’m SO fkn excited to be back. Nothing compares to US audiences.”



An Unfunny* Evening with Tim Minchin and his Piano comes with the strongly worded disclaimer that 'this is not a comedy gig,’ although there are no guarantees about the absence of amusement. Minchin will perform songs drawn from his 2020 studio album, Apart Together, his musicals, Matilda and Groundhog Day, his TV and film writing, and his early song-writing days around the turn of the century.

About Tim Minchin

In addition to two decades of award-winning live performance and multiple recorded specials, Tim is the composer and lyricist of smash-hit stage musicals, Matilda and Groundhog Day, which continues to return again and again for sold-out engagements in London and other markets around the world. He is also a screenwriter (of the award-winning Upright, in which he stars alongside House of The Dragon’s Milly Alcock), a screen actor (Atticus Fetch in Californication, Friar Tuck in Robin Hood 2014, Darius Cracksworth in Disney's The Artful Dodger), and a public speaker (his commencement speeches have over 150 million views online, and will soon be published in book form by Penguin Random House). Stage roles include his acclaimed Judas in the 2014 UK / Australian Arena Tour of Jesus Christ Superstar, and Rosencrantz in the Sydney Theatre Company’s Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead. He is a voice actor, has published two children's books and a graphic novel, and sometimes get into trouble for criticising fundamentalists of all stripes. His 2020 studio album, Apart Together, peaked at #2 on the ARIA charts. Among many accolades, he has won two Olivier Awards for Best Musical, a British Composers Award for Best Score, a Logie for Best Supporting Actor, an ACTAA for best TV comedy performance, an Edinburgh Comedy Award for best Newcomer, a Whats On Stage Award for Best Actor in a Musical, The Richard Dawkins Award for Science Communication, and an Order of Australia for Services to the Arts and the Community. He has been nominated for some Tonys and a Grammy.