Tim Minchin Releases Title Track 'Apart Together' Off Upcoming Album and Announces Album Release Date

The APART TOGETHER album will be released on November 20th.

Today, Tony- and GRAMMY-nominated performer Tim Minchin has released the title track off his upcoming album 'Apart Together,' out November 20 through BMG. A companion piece to Minchin's long-time live comedy favorite "If I Didn't Have You ('I'd probably have someone else')," "Apart Together" was inspired by a news story that Minchin heard on KCRW about an elderly couple in their mobile home dying of hypothermia in each other's arms. With tender cards-on-the-table candor, he teases out the improbable beauty of such an outcome and frames it in an exquisitely pensive setting.

Listen to "Apart Together" here:

"From the outset," Tim says, "If you enter marriage wholly accepting that it's a commitment to watching each other decay, there's something far more beautiful in that than the greeting[s] card depiction of love that it's overturning."

Tonight, tune in to see Minchin as a guest on The Late Late Show with James Corden, where he'll talk about 'Upright,' the new TV series now streaming in the US on Sundance Now. Trailing glowing international critical acclaim, Minchin was a writer, producer, composer & director on the show, as well as being one of the stars. Tune in at 12:30AM EST tonight for more.

Recently, Minchin opened and closed the BAFTAs with two performances, opening with an original piece of music that NME called "hilariously bleak" and closing with a beautiful rendition of "Carry You," another track off 'Apart Together.' More information can be found in his recent interview with Forbes.

Listen to Apart Together's previous single "I'll Take Lonely Tonight" and watch the surreal music video to this anthemic ballad:

Check out the album's first single, the NME-approved "Leaving LA." and its fantastical music video directed by his childhood friend, the award-winning filmmaker Tee Ken Ng:

Tim Minchin is the most successful Australian comedian of his generation, has had worldwide success as a musical theatre composer-lyricist. He earned "Best Original Score" Tony Nominations for 'Matilda: The Musical' and 'Groundhog Day,' as well as a Grammy nomination for the 'Matilda' Broadway Cast Recording. A Member of the Order of Australia for significant service to the performing arts, Minchin sells hundreds of thousands of tickets to live shows in the US, the UK, and Australia.

Tim Minchin's debut album "Apart Together" is now available for pre-order HERE: https://tim-minchin.lnk.to/ApartTogetherAlbumPR

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You