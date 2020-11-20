Tilted Axes Presents The Online Event POINTS OF SEEING

Monday, December 21, 7pm EST: Tilted Axes: Music for Mobile Electric Guitars presents Points of Seeing, an online presentation of recent work with live performance and a Q&A with the public. Tilted Axes artistic director Patrick Grant hosts an event where he and members of the ensemble discuss their past, present, and future work through music, visual art, and interaction with a live audience.

The presentation will focus on how Tilted Axes has adapted its creative process in the past year, what was learned, and a look ahead. Links to view or participate in the presentation will be announced in December (see link below). Points of Seeing is made possible in part with public funds from Creative Engagement, supported by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council and administered by LMCC. Tilted Axes is powered by Vox Amps USA. Rehearsal space support provided by Alchemical Studios. This event is part of Make Music Winter NYC and is produced by Peppergreen Media.

More info: www.tiltedaxes.com/tiltedaxes.html

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You