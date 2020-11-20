Tilted Axes Presents The Online Event POINTS OF SEEING
Tune in Monday, December 21, 7pm EST.
Monday, December 21, 7pm EST: Tilted Axes: Music for Mobile Electric Guitars presents Points of Seeing, an online presentation of recent work with live performance and a Q&A with the public. Tilted Axes artistic director Patrick Grant hosts an event where he and members of the ensemble discuss their past, present, and future work through music, visual art, and interaction with a live audience.
The presentation will focus on how Tilted Axes has adapted its creative process in the past year, what was learned, and a look ahead. Links to view or participate in the presentation will be announced in December (see link below). Points of Seeing is made possible in part with public funds from Creative Engagement, supported by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council and administered by LMCC. Tilted Axes is powered by Vox Amps USA. Rehearsal space support provided by Alchemical Studios. This event is part of Make Music Winter NYC and is produced by Peppergreen Media.
More info: www.tiltedaxes.com/tiltedaxes.html
More Hot Stories For You
-
Breaking: The Casts of AIN'T TOO PROUD, JAGGED LITTLE PILL, MEAN GIRLS & More Will Take Part in ONE NIGHT ONLY: THE BEST OF BROADWAY Special on NBC
On Thanksgiving morning, theatre fans will get their first taste of Broadway in months when casts reunite for performances on the Macy's Thanksgiving ...
Voting Opens For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
The BWW Cabaret Awards honor exemplary performers and productions in New York from October 1st, 2019 to September 30th, 2020. Nominees in all categori...
BroadwayWorld Will Debut Town Hall with Legendary Kids Agent Nancy Carson & Broadway's Baayork Lee; Moderated By Richard Jay-Alexander
On Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 3pm ET, BroadwayWorld will be opening dialogues that aren't being seen or talked about anywhere else. With the proc...
Megan Mullally to Lead Reimagined ANYTHING GOES from Kathleen Marshall
Emmy-winner Megan Mullally will hit the high seas as Reno Sweeney in a reimagined UK production of Anything Goes from Tony-winner Kathleen Marshall! ...
When Will the 2020 Tony Awards Ceremony Take Place?
When announcements about the 2020 Tony Awards began earlier in the fall, buzz circulated that The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing were l...
New York City Center Announces Future Encores! Production of INTO THE WOODS
New York City Center today announced an additional musical in development as part of the longstanding Encores! series. Stephen Sondheim and James Lap...