Tiler Peck Will Moderate CHICAGO Post-Show Talkback With Reece Weaver

International Prima Ballerina and NYCB Principal Dancer Tiler Peck will moderate a post-show talkback at Chicago on Broadway with Reece Weaver on Tuesday, October 13th following the 7PM performance. All audience members who have tickets to the Tuesday, October 13 at 7pm performance are invited to stay after the curtain for this post-show event.

About Reece Weaver

Reece Weaver is a former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader and professional dancer best known for her appearance in Netflix's America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. A former member of the University of Alabama Dance Team, Reece earned her degree in dance before joining the iconic DCC squad as part of the 2023 rookie class, where she stayed for three seasons before starting her next chapter. Originally from Jacksonville, Florida, she brings a strong background in technical dance, performance, and athletic precision to her performances.

Leading with positivity and faith both on and off the field, Reece has captured the hearts of a highly engaged audience across her social platforms. She shares authentic glimpses into her life, from her day‑to‑day as a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader and newlywed to her husband Will, to her passions for beauty, fashion, florals, and faith. Through it all, Reece uses her platform to inspire, uplift, and connect with her community-bringing grace, joy, and intention to everything she does.

About Tiler Peck

Principal Dancer with New York City Ballet since 2009, Tiler Peck stands among America's most versatile and celebrated ballerinas. Her artistic journey spans from Broadway-debuting at age 11 in The Music Man and later starring in the Tony nominated On The Town-to creating the title role in Susan Stroman's Little Dancer. Now, she stands as both Principal Dancer and the first Choreographic Associate for NYCB.

Renowned for her extensive repertoire, Peck's curatorial vision was showcased as she directed the inaugural Artists at the Center for New York City Center, which evolved into the acclaimed Turn it Out with Tiler Peck & Friends earning an Oliver Award nomination and 2 National UK Dance Awards.

She has choreographed for prestigious companies including Boston Ballet, Northern Ballet, Cincinnati Ballet, and Ballet X, with her recent works for NYCB, Concerto For Two Pianos and Symphonie Espagnole, marking more milestones in her choreographic journey.

Beyond ballet, Peck is an author, designer, & actress, having made significant contributions to film and television, choreographing for John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum and appearing in productions such as Netflix's Tiny Pretty Things, Hulu's documentary Ballet NOW, Prime Video's Étoile, and her Emmy-winning documentary with PBS' Great Performances Tiler Peck: Suspending Time.

Her achievements have earned her the Princess Grace Statue Award, The Dance Magazine Award, the Jacob's Pillow Award, and recognition on Forbes' 30 Under 30. Tiler's new book 'XO, Ballerina Big Sis' released October 2025. @tilerpeck

About Chicago

With a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

The current cast of Chicago features Reece Weaver as Roxie Hart, Lissa deGuzman as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Matron 'Mama' Morton, Red Concepción as Amos Hart and J. Workman as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Tia Altinay, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., Austin Dunn, John Michael Fiumara, Danielle Marie Gonzalez, Chelsea James, Christopher Kelley, James T. Lane, Jenny Laroche, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Angel Reda, Mariah Reives, Sean Samuels, Jeff Sullivan and Elizabeth Yanick.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by DEFINE/Duncan Stewart, CSA and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

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