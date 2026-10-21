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Photos: Susan Stroman, Micaela Diamond, Nina Dobrev, and More At CAA's Women on Broadway Reception

The event featured Susan Stroman, Nina Dobrev, Natalie Dyer, Rita Wilson, and Kyra Sedgwick among attendees celebrating women's roles onstage and off.

By:

Earlier this week, Creative Artists Agency (CAA) hosted its annual Women on Broadway cocktail reception at Selene in New York City, celebrating the ongoing contributions of women who are shaping Broadway and New York theater, both onstage and off.

Held on Tuesday, October 20, the event was hosted in collaboration with 101 Productions Ltd., ATG Entertainment, Lia Vollack, Wagner Johnson Productions, J.J. Abrams, and CAA’s Joe Machota. Among those in attendance included Susan Stroman, Jen Tullock, Anna Baryshnikov, Leigh Silverman, Nina Dobrev, Natalie Dyer, Rita Wilson, Kyra Sedgwick, Micaela Diamond, Annie Hamilton, and Cat Cohen.

Check out photos from the event. 

Photo Credit: CAA

Photos: Susan Stroman, Micaela Diamond, Nina Dobrev, and More At CAA's Women on Broadway Reception — photo 1 of 24


Kyra Sedgwick & Rita Wilson

Photos: Susan Stroman, Micaela Diamond, Nina Dobrev, and More At CAA's Women on Broadway Reception — photo 2 of 24


Cocktails

Photos: Susan Stroman, Micaela Diamond, Nina Dobrev, and More At CAA's Women on Broadway Reception — photo 3 of 24


Sade Lythcott

Photos: Susan Stroman, Micaela Diamond, Nina Dobrev, and More At CAA's Women on Broadway Reception — photo 4 of 24


Natalie Dyer, Cat Cohen, and Katie Birenboim

Photos: Susan Stroman, Micaela Diamond, Nina Dobrev, and More At CAA's Women on Broadway Reception — photo 5 of 24


Ngozi Anyanwu, Patricia McGregor, and Camille A. Brown

Photos: Susan Stroman, Micaela Diamond, Nina Dobrev, and More At CAA's Women on Broadway Reception — photo 6 of 24


Susan Stroman and Kennedy Woodard

Photos: Susan Stroman, Micaela Diamond, Nina Dobrev, and More At CAA's Women on Broadway Reception — photo 7 of 24


Emily Bergquist and Nina Dobrev

Photos: Susan Stroman, Micaela Diamond, Nina Dobrev, and More At CAA's Women on Broadway Reception — photo 8 of 24


Rachelle Rak and Susan Stroman

Photos: Susan Stroman, Micaela Diamond, Nina Dobrev, and More At CAA's Women on Broadway Reception — photo 9 of 24


Annie Hamilton and Anna Baryshnikov

Photos: Susan Stroman, Micaela Diamond, Nina Dobrev, and More At CAA's Women on Broadway Reception — photo 10 of 24


Jen Tullock and Jackie Tohn

Photos: Susan Stroman, Micaela Diamond, Nina Dobrev, and More At CAA's Women on Broadway Reception — photo 11 of 24


Natalia DyerJen Tullock and Jackie Tohn, Cat Cohen, and Katie Birenboim

Photos: Susan Stroman, Micaela Diamond, Nina Dobrev, and More At CAA's Women on Broadway Reception — photo 12 of 24


Liza Montesano and Ally Shuster

Photos: Susan Stroman, Micaela Diamond, Nina Dobrev, and More At CAA's Women on Broadway Reception — photo 13 of 24


Mara Isaacs, Jenny Koons, Di Glazer, Mandy Hackett

Photos: Susan Stroman, Micaela Diamond, Nina Dobrev, and More At CAA's Women on Broadway Reception — photo 14 of 24


Jess Zylstra, Sue Wagner, Lawryn LaCroix, and Dayna Lee

Photos: Susan Stroman, Micaela Diamond, Nina Dobrev, and More At CAA's Women on Broadway Reception — photo 15 of 24


Emily Dunetz, Wendy Orshan, and Ally Shuster

Photos: Susan Stroman, Micaela Diamond, Nina Dobrev, and More At CAA's Women on Broadway Reception — photo 16 of 24


Micaela Diamond and Emily Dunetz

Photos: Susan Stroman, Micaela Diamond, Nina Dobrev, and More At CAA's Women on Broadway Reception — photo 17 of 24


Jen Tullock, Riva Marker, and Kennedy Woodard

Photos: Susan Stroman, Micaela Diamond, Nina Dobrev, and More At CAA's Women on Broadway Reception — photo 18 of 24


Mara Isaacs, Jenny Koons, Di Glazer, Mandy Hackett

Photos: Susan Stroman, Micaela Diamond, Nina Dobrev, and More At CAA's Women on Broadway Reception — photo 19 of 24

Photos: Susan Stroman, Micaela Diamond, Nina Dobrev, and More At CAA's Women on Broadway Reception — photo 20 of 24

Photos: Susan Stroman, Micaela Diamond, Nina Dobrev, and More At CAA's Women on Broadway Reception — photo 21 of 24

Photos: Susan Stroman, Micaela Diamond, Nina Dobrev, and More At CAA's Women on Broadway Reception — photo 22 of 24


Amanda Green, Leigh Silverman, Rachel Sussman

Photos: Susan Stroman, Micaela Diamond, Nina Dobrev, and More At CAA's Women on Broadway Reception — photo 23 of 24

Photos: Susan Stroman, Micaela Diamond, Nina Dobrev, and More At CAA's Women on Broadway Reception — photo 24 of 24



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