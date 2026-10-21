Photos: Susan Stroman, Micaela Diamond, Nina Dobrev, and More At CAA's Women on Broadway Reception

Earlier this week, Creative Artists Agency (CAA) hosted its annual Women on Broadway cocktail reception at Selene in New York City, celebrating the ongoing contributions of women who are shaping Broadway and New York theater, both onstage and off.

Held on Tuesday, October 20, the event was hosted in collaboration with 101 Productions Ltd., ATG Entertainment, Lia Vollack, Wagner Johnson Productions, J.J. Abrams, and CAA’s Joe Machota. Among those in attendance included Susan Stroman, Jen Tullock, Anna Baryshnikov, Leigh Silverman, Nina Dobrev, Natalie Dyer, Rita Wilson, Kyra Sedgwick, Micaela Diamond, Annie Hamilton, and Cat Cohen.

Check out photos from the event.

Photo Credit: CAA

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 00 Hrs 34 Min 31 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming