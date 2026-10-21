Photos: Susan Stroman, Micaela Diamond, Nina Dobrev, and More At CAA's Women on Broadway Reception
The event featured Susan Stroman, Nina Dobrev, Natalie Dyer, Rita Wilson, and Kyra Sedgwick among attendees celebrating women's roles onstage and off.
Earlier this week, Creative Artists Agency (CAA) hosted its annual Women on Broadway cocktail reception at Selene in New York City, celebrating the ongoing contributions of women who are shaping Broadway and New York theater, both onstage and off.
Held on Tuesday, October 20, the event was hosted in collaboration with 101 Productions Ltd., ATG Entertainment, Lia Vollack, Wagner Johnson Productions, J.J. Abrams, and CAA’s Joe Machota. Among those in attendance included Susan Stroman, Jen Tullock, Anna Baryshnikov, Leigh Silverman, Nina Dobrev, Natalie Dyer, Rita Wilson, Kyra Sedgwick, Micaela Diamond, Annie Hamilton, and Cat Cohen.
Check out photos from the event.
Photo Credit: CAA
Cocktails
Natalie Dyer, Cat Cohen, and Katie Birenboim
Susan Stroman and Kennedy Woodard
Emily Bergquist and Nina Dobrev
Annie Hamilton and Anna Baryshnikov
Natalia DyerJen Tullock and Jackie Tohn, Cat Cohen, and Katie Birenboim
Liza Montesano and Ally Shuster
Mara Isaacs, Jenny Koons, Di Glazer, Mandy Hackett
Jess Zylstra, Sue Wagner, Lawryn LaCroix, and Dayna Lee
Emily Dunetz, Wendy Orshan, and Ally Shuster
Micaela Diamond and Emily Dunetz
Jen Tullock, Riva Marker, and Kennedy Woodard
Mara Isaacs, Jenny Koons, Di Glazer, Mandy Hackett
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