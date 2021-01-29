TikTok Creators Are Bringing Back the Sea Shanty

We've seen some amazing trends come out of TikTok in the past year, from a musical based entirely on Pixar's Ratatouille to a Bridgerton musical on the rise.

What's the newest trend on TikTok? The resurgence of the Sea Shanty genre!

Below, we've rounded up some great renditions of sea shanties, including one theater fan fitting Wicked's Defying Gravity anthem into the genre!

Want more theater TikTok? Check out our recent top ten TikToks of the week!