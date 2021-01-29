Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TikTok Creators Are Bringing Back the Sea Shanty

The latest trend on TikTok? Sea shanties! Check out some amazing renditions, including one fitting Defying Gravity into the genre!

Jan. 29, 2021  

We've seen some amazing trends come out of TikTok in the past year, from a musical based entirely on Pixar's Ratatouille to a Bridgerton musical on the rise.

What's the newest trend on TikTok? The resurgence of the Sea Shanty genre!

Below, we've rounded up some great renditions of sea shanties, including one theater fan fitting Wicked's Defying Gravity anthem into the genre!

Want more theater TikTok? Check out our recent top ten TikToks of the week!

@miaasanomusic

Duet with @nathanevanss ! I got a little carried away adding fiddle to this ? listen with headphones for the full experience ?? #fiddle #seashanty #fyp

a?? original sound - N A T H A N E V A N S S

