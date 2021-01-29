TikTok Creators Are Bringing Back the Sea Shanty
The latest trend on TikTok? Sea shanties! Check out some amazing renditions, including one fitting Defying Gravity into the genre!
We've seen some amazing trends come out of TikTok in the past year, from a musical based entirely on Pixar's Ratatouille to a Bridgerton musical on the rise.
What's the newest trend on TikTok? The resurgence of the Sea Shanty genre!
Below, we've rounded up some great renditions of sea shanties, including one theater fan fitting Wicked's Defying Gravity anthem into the genre!
Want more theater TikTok? Check out our recent top ten TikToks of the week!
@nathanevanss
The Wellerman. #seashanty #sea #shanty #viral #singing #acoustic #pirate #new #original #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #singer #scottishsinger #scottisha?? original sound - N A T H A N E V A N S S
@jax.in.the.box_
Hopping on the "Wellerman" bandwagon ?a??i?? #seashanty #shantytiktok #pirate #wellerman #theoceanspridea?? Wellerman - aoe?Jaxaoe?
@hatcheoprewett
I do be jammin though #fyp #seashanty #musica?? original sound - Hatcheo Prewett
@miiirandamusic
This goes so hard #MoneyTok #seashanty #seashantytiktok #wellerman #newyearnewmea?? original sound - ARGULES
@miaasanomusic
Duet with @nathanevanss ! I got a little carried away adding fiddle to this ? listen with headphones for the full experience ?? #fiddle #seashanty #fypa?? original sound - N A T H A N E V A N S S
@catchymusic
The Wellerman - tiktok sea Shanty mashup #wellerman #fyp #foryoupage #viral #shanty #singer #acoustic #Scottisha?? original sound - N A T H A N E V A N S S
@_luke.the.voice_
#duet with @_luke.the.voice_ ta daaaa #fyp #foru #foryou #xyzbca #xyzcba #stitch #viral #seashanty @nathanevanssa?? original sound - N A T H A N E V A N S S
