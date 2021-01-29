Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TikTok Top 10
Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Kristin Chenoweth, Amber Ardolino, Ryan McCartan & More!

Jan. 29, 2021  

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Kristin Chenoweth

Amber Ardolino

@ambernicoleardolino

Happy National Swing Day. I'll take 10 different tracks over 1 any day ?aoe? ##broadway ##swing ##moulinrouge

a?? original sound - amberardolino

Ryan McCartan

Cameo (Featuring Dick Van Dyke!)

@cameo

One (long) word: supercalifragilisticexpialidocious! ##dickvandykeshow ##marypoppins ##nostalgia

a?? original sound - Cameo

Laura Dreyfuss

Katie Jo

@katiejoyofosho

BREAKING NEWS: @mandypatinktok has been cast as Mimi in RENT! ##mandypatinkin ##impression ##RENT ##musical

a?? original sound - Katie Jo

@jayherrans

@miagerachis

@maggiebera

@thoroughlymodernmolly


From This Author Chloe Rabinowitz