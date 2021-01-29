Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Kristin Chenoweth, Amber Ardolino, Ryan McCartan & More!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
Kristin Chenoweth
@kristinchenoweth
##Glinda here from ##Oz to sing ##popular: ##Kamala Edition ?? Like for Pt. 2! ? ##kamlaharris ##vp ##wicked ##kristinchenoweth @meenaa?? KC Popular Kamala Edition - Kristin Chenoweth
Amber Ardolino
@ambernicoleardolino
Happy National Swing Day. I'll take 10 different tracks over 1 any day ?aoe? ##broadway ##swing ##moulinrougea?? original sound - amberardolino
Ryan McCartan
@ryan_mccartan
##stitch with @disneyterell ##inverted I'm Ryan McCartan and you're watchinga?? original sound - Ryan McCartan
Cameo (Featuring Dick Van Dyke!)
@cameo
One (long) word: supercalifragilisticexpialidocious! ##dickvandykeshow ##marypoppins ##nostalgiaa?? original sound - Cameo
Laura Dreyfuss
@hotdamnitslaura
hahahahaa?? original sound - AB
Katie Jo
@katiejoyofosho
BREAKING NEWS: @mandypatinktok has been cast as Mimi in RENT! ##mandypatinkin ##impression ##RENT ##musicala?? original sound - Katie Jo
@jayherrans
@jayherrans
Follow for more from EPIC and let me know what you think! ##fyp ##foryoupage ##epic ##musical ##theatre ##newmusicala?? original sound - Jorge Rivera-Herrans
@miagerachis
@miagerachis
Elphaba? Tbh more like Elpha-bored ##theatrekid ##BoseAllOut ##broadway ##wicked ##belting ##music ##singing ##musicaltheatre ##fypa?? original sound - Mia Gerachis
@maggiebera
@maggiebera
Who's next? ##bridgertonmusical ##impressions ##theatrekid ##broadway ##musicaltheatre ##actress ##comedy @abigailbarlowwwa?? original sound - Maggie Bera
@thoroughlymodernmolly
