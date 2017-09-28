Tickets on Sale Monday for COME FROM AWAY Toronto Return Engagement; Performances Begin February 2018

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

Tickets for the highly anticipated return of the Tony Award-winning musical Come From Away will go on sale Monday October 2 at 9 AM in-person at the Royal Alexandra Theatre Box Office, 260 King Street West. Online and phone sales commence at 10 AM. Purchase tickets at www.mirvish.com or by phone at TicketKing at 416-872-1212 or 1-800-461-3333. Group orders of 15 or more save up to 25% and may be placed by calling 416-593-4142or 1-800-724-6420.

The first 100 people in line will receive an Original Broadway Cast Recording CD and have a chance to win a trip for two to St. John's, NL. Everyone who purchases tickets in-person from the Royal Alexandra Theatre box office on Monday October 2, 2017 will automatically be entered in the contest. The prize will consist of roundtrip airfare for two (2) on Air Canada, Toronto to St. John's, NL and five (5) nights at the Sheraton Hotel Newfoundland in downtown St. John's.

COME FROM AWAY will begin performances February 13, 2018 at the Royal Alexandra Theatre as part of the 2017 - 2018 Mirvish Subscription Season. Before opening in Toronto, the production will play in Winnipeg at the John Hirsch Mainstage - Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre for a strictly limited four-week engagement, January 4 to February 3. 2018.

COME FROM AWAY features Saccha Dennis, Steffi DiDomenicantonio, Barbara Fulton, Lisa Horner, James Kall, George Masswohl, Ali Momen, Jack Noseworthy, Cory O'Brien, Kristen Peace, Eliza-Jane Scott, Kevin Vidal, Susan Dunstan, Kate Etienne, Amir Haidar, Jeff Madden, David Silvestri and Cailin Stadnyk.

COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

COME FROM AWAY was originally co-produced in 2015 by La Jolla Playhouse and Seattle Repertory Theatre, and had pre-Broadway runs in 2016 at the Ford's Theatre in Washington, DC, (Sep 2 to Oct 16, 2016) and at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto (Nov 15, 2016 - Jan 8, 2017). At each venue, the show played to sold-out engagements.

Moving to New York, Come From Away began performances on February 18, 2017 and officially opened to critical acclaim on March 12, 2017 at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street), where it is playing to capacity houses in an open-ended run.

COME FROM AWAY is a "Best Musical" winner all across North America. The new musical has won the Tony Award for "Best Direction of a Musical" (Christopher Ashley), 5 Outer Critics Circle Awards (NYC) including "Outstanding New Broadway Musical," 3 Drama Desk Awards (NYC) including "Outstanding Musical," 3 Toronto Theatre Critics Awards including "Best New Musical," 4 Toronto Dora Awards including "Outstanding New Musical" and "Outstanding Production," 4 Helen Hayes Awards (D.C.) including "Outstanding Production of a Musical," 4 Gypsy Rose Lee Awards (Seattle) including "Excellence in Production of a Musical," and 6 San Diego Critics Circle Awards including "Outstanding New Musical". Come From Away is also nominated for 2 Chita Rivera Awards (NYC).

COME FROM AWAY features a book, music and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominees and Outer Critics Circle Award and Drama Desk Award winners Irene Sankoff & David Hein, direction by Tony Award winner and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Christopher Ashley (Memphis), musical staging by two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine (Rocky), and music supervision by Ian Eisendrath (A Christmas Story).

Scenic design is by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt (Act One), costume design by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James (Jelly's Last Jam), lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley (Hamilton), sound design by Tony Award nominee and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Gareth Owen (End of the Rainbow), orchestrations by two-time Tony Award nominee August Eriksmoen (Bright Star), and music arrangements by Ian Eisendrath.

COME FROM AWAY will launch a North American Tour across the United States and Canada at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre in October 2018.

COME FROM AWAY has inspired the documentary Come From Away: From Gander to Broadway, which is currently in production, under the direction of Moze Mossanen (Unsung: Behind the Glee), produced by Peter Gentile and Bill House. The documentary will tell the real story of the relationship between the Ganderites and the "come from aways," and explore the hit Broadway musical inspired by their story.

COME FROM AWAY is produced by Junkyard Dog Productions (Randy Adams, Marleen and Kenny Alhadeff and Sue Frost), Jerry Frankel, Latitude Link, Smith & Brant Theatricals, Steve & Paula Reynolds, David Mirvish, Michael Rubinoff, Alhadeff Productions, Michael Alden & Nancy Nagel Gibbs, Sam Levy, Rodney Rigby, Spencer Ross, Richard Winkler, Yonge Street Theatricals, Sheridan College, Michael & Ellise Coit, Ronald Frankel, Sheri & Les Biller, Richard Belkin, Gary & Marlene Cohen, Allan Detsky & Rena Mendelson, Lauren Doll, Barbara H. Freitag, Wendy Gillespie, Laura Little Theatricals, Carl & Jennifer Pasbjerg, Radio Mouse Entertainment, The Shubert Organization, Cynthia Stroum, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Gwen Arment/Molly Morris & Terry McNicholas, Maureen & Joel Benoliel/Marjorie & Ron Danz, Pamela Cooper/Corey Brunish, Demos Bizar/Square 1 Theatrics, Joshua Goodman/Lauren Stevens, Just for Laughs Theatricals/Judith Ann Abrams Productions, Bill & Linda Potter/Rosemary & Kenneth Willman, and La Jolla Playhouse and Seattle Repertory Theatre.

FROM AWAY was developed at the Canadian Music Theatre Project (Michael Rubinoff Producer, Sheridan College in Oakville, ON), and was further developed at Goodspeed Musicals' Festival of New Artists, in East Haddam, CT. It was also part of the National Alliance of Musical Theatre's Festival of New Musicals in New York 2013. The Canada Council for the Arts, The Ontario Arts Council, and the Fifth Avenue Theatre in Seattle, WA, also provided development support.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy

