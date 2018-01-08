Tickets Now On Sale For SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL On Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL

Tickets are now on sale for Summer: The Donna Summer Musical on Broadway through Ticketmaster.com. SUMMER features a book by Colman Domingo, Robert Cary and Des McAnuff, with songs by Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder, Paul Jabara and others and will be directed by Des McAnuff and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo, with music supervised by Ron Melrose and scenic design by Robert Brill, costumes by Paul Tazewell, lighting by Howell Binkley, sound by Gareth Owen and projections by Sean Nieuwenhuis.

SUMMER will open on Broadway at the Lunt Fontanne Theatre, 205 West 46th Street on April 23, 2018. Preview performances begin March 28, 2018.

Tickets are available through www.Ticketmaster.com online or by phone at 877-250-2929. Group sales (of 12 or more) are available by calling 877-536-3437 or online at groups@dodger.com

She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn't know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era, and the supreme queen for every diva who followed. With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer's classic hits including "Love to Love You, Baby;" "Bad Girls" and "Hot Stuff," this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation.

SUMMER is produced by Tommy Mottola and the Dodgers.

Additional production details will be announced shortly.



A developmental production of the new musical recently played a twice-extended engagement at the La Jolla Playhouse which closed on December 24, 2017.



