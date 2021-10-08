Tickets Now On Sale For MACBETH On Broadway Starring Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga

Tickets are now on sale to the general public for Daniel Craig's return to Broadway as Macbeth and Ruth Negga's Broadway debut as Lady Macbeth in the all-new production of MACBETH on Broadway by visiting www.Telecharge.com.

MACBETH is directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold (A Doll's House, Part 2; Fun Home) and begins performances on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 and officially opens on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street). Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

MACBETH will feature scenic design by Christine Jones, costume design by Suttirat Larlarb, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, original music by Gaelynn Lea, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick, fight direction by David Leong, casting by David Caparelliotis; Michael Sexton & Ayanna Thompson will serve as dramaturgy & text consultants and Dawn-Elin Fraser will serve as vocal coach. Kevin Bertolacci will serve as production stage manager and 101 Productions, Ltd. will be the general manager.

MACBETH is produced on Broadway by Barbara Broccoli, The Shubert Organization, Michael G. Wilson, and Frederick Zollo. Patrick Daly serves as Executive Producer.

A tale of malice, matrimony and murder, MACBETH tells the story of one couple's obsession with power-and their guilt after doing the unthinkable. For 15 weeks only, this thrilling new production will capture the passion and ferocity of Shakespeare's most haunting text like never before.

For more information visit www.macbethbroadway.com