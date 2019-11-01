Tickets For MRS. DOUBTFIRE On Broadway Are Now On Sale

Tickets for the Broadway premiere of Mrs. Doubtfire, the new musical, are now on sale at Telecharge.com. Produced by multi-Tony Award winner Kevin McCollum (Avenue Q, Rent, In The Heights, Something Rotten!), Mrs. Doubtfire is based on Twentieth Century Fox Motion Picture. Mrs. Doubtfire will begin previews on Monday, March 9, 2020 and open on Sunday, April 5 at Broadway's Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 W 43rd St).

The musical features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award nominated team behind Something Rotten! Four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!) will direct and Lorin Latarro (Waitress) will choreograph. Ethan Popp (Tina) will serve as Music Supervisor, Arranger and Orchestrator.

The principal cast of Mrs. Doubtfire will feature Rob McClure in the title role, Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmeyer, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard and Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard. Further casting will be announced at a later date.

Prior to Broadway, Mrs. Doubtfire will have its world premiere at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre, running from Tuesday, November 26 to Sunday, December 29. Mrs. Doubtfire marks the 22nd new musical produced by The 5th Avenue Theatre and is the 10th to go on to receive a Broadway premiere. Visit www.5thavenue.org to purchase tickets and for more information.

The creative team for Mrs. Doubtfire includes David Korins (Scenic Design), Catherine Zuber (Costume Design), Philip Rosenberg (Lighting Design), Brian Ronan (Sound Design), David Brian Brown (Hair & Wig Design) and Tommy Kurzman (Make-up Design).

Mrs. Doubtfire is presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical. Though it is being performed at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, Mrs. Doubtfire is not a Roundabout Theatre Company production.

Daniel Hillard, a struggling, out-of-work actor, will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he disguises himself as Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new persona begins to take on a life of her own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the next big musical comedy for families-of all kinds.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You