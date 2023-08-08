Tickets Are Now On Sale For Kids' Night On Broadway

Kids 18 and under attend a Broadway show for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult.

By: Aug. 08, 2023

Tickets are now on sale for Kids' Night on Broadway taking place in New York City on *Tuesday, August 29, 2023. Kids' Night on Broadway returns with a special summer edition welcoming kids 18 and under to attend any of the 17 participating Broadway shows for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult. Thirteen Theatre District area restaurants will be offering exclusive specials for Kids' Night on Broadway ticketholders, including free meals for young theatregoers.

Kids' Night on Broadway tickets are now available for the following shows: A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical; Aladdin; Back to the Future: The Musical; Chicago; The Cottage; Hadestown; Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; Here Lies Love; Kimberly Akimbo; The Lion King; MJ The Musical; Moulin Rouge! The Musical; Once Upon a One More Time; Shucked; *SIX; Some Like It Hot; and Wicked. 

*Due to the show's performance schedule, SIX will take place on Wednesday evening, August 30th.

Kids' Night on Broadway Participating Restaurants

Applebee's (42nd Street)
Applebee's (50th Street)
Bacall's
Churrascaria Plataforma
Hard Rock Café
Havana Central
Kitchen 46 by Don't Tell Mama
McHale's Bar & Grill
Mermaid Oyster Bar
O'Casey's Irish Pub & Restaurant
Playwright Tavern
Schnipper's
Virgil's Real BBQ

Visit KidsNightonBroadway.com to find information on shows, dining options, ticket availability, and instructions on how to purchase tickets. (Please note that participating shows and restaurants are subject to change.)

To celebrate Kids' Night on Broadway there will be in-theatre special activities including talkbacks, sing-alongs, art projects, Kids' Night on Broadway activity books, and more. Audience members attending their first Broadway show can let the world know with "My First Broadway Show" stickers, available at participating theatres. These stickers are a great way to remember one's first Broadway experience as guests can place them on their show's Playbill as a keepsake or don them for fun.

All guests attending Kids' Night on Broadway must have a ticket to the show. The offer is applied as 50% off each ticket when purchased as a pair; no additional 'free' tickets are added to orders.

Kids' Night on Broadway will continue to take place throughout the year in multiple cities around the country with different shows and venues providing their own unique approach to the event. Please visit KidsNightonBroadway.com for specific dates and locations. This nationwide program is designed to introduce a new generation to the experience of live theatre.



Recommended For You