This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 11/26/2020

Classes / Instruction: Virtual Musical Theater Song Writing Conference

For this Holiday Special, Playdate Theatre is pairing composers and lyricists together to create a standalone musical theater number that has the chance to be a part of an original virtual, holiday song cycle. We are asking that interested composers and lyricists submit an application and a select number will be chosen to participate in the conference. Participants in the conference have the chance to have their song selected to be professionally produced. The Development Conference How it... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: The Jerry Duncan Show YouTube series

Literary agent wanted to represent producer/writer for The Jerry Duncan Show YouTube series. Must have TV/Cable contacts. The series is based on The Jerry Duncan Show off-off-Broadway play that received a rave review in Broadway World before it closed due to COVID-19. Please email resume to deonnadistributing@gmail.com... (more)

Classes / Instruction: I Will Find Your Next Monologue!

Having trouble finding the perfect monologue? Looking for remote coaching for college auditions? Monologue selection and preparation can be difficult. But I am here to find you material that brings out your best self! I have been coaching monologues for 5 years in Chicago and NYC, and in that time I have collected a monologue database of hundreds of quality monologues from plays. I will not stop looking until I find a piece that you love! ***Monologue Special! The Switch Up- $75 ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director

Marin Theatre Company (MTC) seeks a dynamic, innovative and inspiring leader to join a team of talented staff, artists and board in the role of Managing Director. The Managing Director serves as both a strategic visionary leader and chief operating officer of the theater, reporting alongside the Artistic Director to the MTC Board President. In addition to a collaborative partnership with the Artistic Director, the Managing Director will play a key role with the theater's staff and Board of Dire... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Job Opportunity: Teaching Artist @ George Street Playhouse

George Street Playhouse, a non-profit regional theatre company in New Brunswick NJ, seeks to expand and diversify its roster of professional Teaching Artists for virtual and in-person Residency and Theatre Academy programs. Ideal candidates will have a demonstrated commitment to diversity and culturally responsive teaching along with practical knowledge of one or all of the following theatre arts disciplines; acting, improvisation, devised theatre, playwriting, movement, vocal production, theat... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: EXECUTIVE PRODUCER / MANAGER WANTED

The Jerry Duncan Show Wants You! Need an executive producer/manager to represent the new comedy series The Jerry Duncan Show. The amazing cast is comprised of Broadway, television and film actors. Jerry Duncan is a fictitious podcaster phenomenon who takes politics and celebrity to an outrageous level. Executive producer and/or manager must have contacts at cable and other networks. Think Netflix, Amazon, HBO, etc. Standard industry commission for talent managers. Email resume to deonnadistri... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Development

DIRECTOR OF DEVELOPMENT Mission and History Ballet Hispánico is the nation's renowned Latino dance organization and one of America's Cultural Treasures. Ballet Hispánico brings communities together to celebrate and explore Latino cultures through innovative dance performances, transformative dance training, and enduring community engagement experiences. Founded in 1970 by National Medal of Arts recipient, Tina Ramírez, the organization emerged during the post-civil rights movement on New ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Major Gifts Officer

Florida Studio Theatre, a professional LORT D theatre in Sarasota, FL is currently seeking an experienced and innovative Major Gifts Officer to join its Development department. Florida Studio Theatre is committed to developing a work environment that is reflective of the diverse community that it serves. Applicants from all populations and underrepresented groups are strongly encouraged to apply. Consideration for employment will be given to all applicants without regard to race/ethnicity, g... (more)

Classes / Instruction: General Manager

ACT of CT (A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut), a non-profit AEA professional theatre located in beautiful Ridgefield, CT, is seeking a General Manager. The General Manager provides administrative and operational management for the theater, manages the administrative matters that affect the day-to-day strategic operation and activities of ACT of CT and supervises non-production staff. • Works in conjunction with ACT of CT's Executive Director, Artistic Director, and Producing Director to de... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Intern Opportunities

ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of Connecticut seeks highly motivated and detail-oriented individuals to serve as Interns for the Fall/Winter of 2020/21. ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of CT is a professional, nonprofit 501(c)(3), Equity theatre located in Ridgefield, CT. Founded and led by Katie Diamond, Daniel C. Levine, and Bryan Perri, ACT of CT presents limited engagement runs of well-known musicals, as well as world-premiere productions by the next generation of writers and composers. For more... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: EXPLORER THE NOVEL - SEEKING MALE VOICEOVER

COVID19 will never stop our creative endeavors: Broadway may be dark (for the moment) and all who take pride in earning their living from it maybe waiting (for the moment) BUT, we continue to create - writers/illustrators/voices that will not be silenced... Good afternoon, we, at Masterson House are reaching out to your ORGANIZATION specifically to offer a potential voice over opportunity that, one you know of - or - know of those that can pass on to one who may need the 'work' and having the ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Marketing and Communications at Oregon Shakespeare Festival

The Oregon Shakespeare Festival (OSF) seeks a dynamic, innovative and inspiring leader to join its team of talented staff, artists and board in the role of Director of Marketing and Communications (M&C). The Director of M&C oversees all aspects of audience development and retention, brand management, earned ticket sales, box office and food & beverage services at the OSF. Reporting to the Executive Director, serving as a member of OSF's senior management team and working closely with both the A... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access at Oregon Shakespeare Festival

The Oregon Shakespeare Festival (OSF) seeks a dynamic, innovative and inspiring leader to join a team of talented staff, artists and board in the role of Director of IDEA (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access). The Director of IDEA, a newly created position, will develop and implement innovative strategies to operationalize antiracist structures, systems, and processes within one of the nation's largest and most important theaters. The Director of IDEA will provide vision and strategy for th... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Literary Manager

ROUND HOUSE THEATRE, a LORT D regional theatre with a budget of more than $6M, seeks a Literary Manager to join our dynamic Artistic staff. Responsibilities include serving as dramaturg on all productions, organizing and leading talkbacks and panel discussions, script solicitation and evaluation, participating in season selection, developing new plays with commissioned playwrights, assisting with community engagement efforts, and serving as a mentor to the Teen Performance Company. The position ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Victory Gardens Theater - Artistic Director

Organization Founded in 1974, Victory Gardens Theater (Victory Gardens) is centered on the development of playwrights and new plays and is widely recognized as an innovator in the American theatrical canon. The recipient of the 2001 Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre, Victory Gardens is dedicated to artistic excellence while creating a vital, contemporary theater that is accessible to all people through quality productions of challenging new plays and musicals. Its mission is to nurtu... (more)

Classes / Instruction: DIRECTOR & VIRTUAL DESIGNER FOR VIRTUAL THEATRE FESTIVAL (ONLINE)

Playdate, the first-ever online theatre company, is searching for directors and virtual designers to join their production team for their 2nd online festival fundraiser. This past summer, Playdate gathered Hollywood and Broadway stars to produce six original screen-plays raising $16,000 for Color Of Change and YWCA's COVID 19 Relief Fund. Now, they are doing it again! In mid-October, 200 writers from all over the world were given a set of characters and story concepts and were tasked to bri... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Orchard Project Winter INtern

The Orchard Project, one of the leading developers of theatrical, episodic, and audio content, is looking to expand its staff for the late fall and winter seasons with two interns. The intern positions are paid and ideal for those looking to gain professional experience and an inside look at how a non-profit theatrical development organization works. Interns will: Assist in daily communications with OP staff, artists, applicants, and board members Take an active administrative role in o... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Building Venue Manager

ARTECHOUSE in New York City is looking for an experienced, well-organized tech- savvy Venue Facilities Manager to join our team. In this role you will oversee all building-related operations and be responsible for preserving the pristine condition of the infrastructure and ensure all facilities are safe and well functioning for both the visitor experience and the technical equipment that runs our exhibits. CORE RESPONSIBILITIES: -Ensure space is set-up in a professional working environment ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Marketing and Sales

We're seeking a dynamic and detail-oriented Director of Marketing & Sales (DOMS) to lead marketing efforts for ARTECHOUSE's multi-city locations (NYC, DC, Miami) with the goal of maximizing attendance and driving revenue. The DOMS will manage a team of location-based Marketing Managers and a Group Sales Manager to ensure audience growth and successfully drive profit for ARTECHOUSE's geographically-diverse art spaces by creating and executing effective sales-driven marketing plans - local adve... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director. Harlem Stage

Background: Harlem Stage, one of New York City's most vital cultural centers, celebrates the profound and indelible influence Harlem has had on American arts and culture. Hailed by the New York Times as 'an invaluable incubator of talent' and boasting five MacArthur Genius Fellowship and Pulitzer Prize awardees among its artistic family, Harlem Stage's mission has been to bridge the rich and diverse artistic legacy of Harlem to contemporary artists of color. By fostering talent, commissioning w... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Susan Roselle

American Dream (East Rutherford, NJ), an entirely new destination for fashion and luxury retail, fine to casual dining, and unexpected attractions, is seeking fun, energetic character performers via virtual submissions. Seeking: Non-Equity performers, over the age of 16 ONLY between the heights of 4'11-5'2 and 5'11-6'4. Anyone not in these height ranges need not apply. Theme Park, Cruise Ship, and Children's Theatre credits are a plus. All performers MUST be local to the NY/NJ area and must ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: ARTISTIC AND EDUCATION ASSOCIATE

Reporting to the Executive Artistic Director (EAD), the Artistic and Education Associate (A/EA) is a full-time, salaried member of the year-round administrative staff of the theatre. The A/EA oversees the theater's education and outreach programs and serves as their primary administrator and curriculum coordinator. In addition, the A/EA supports Weston Playhouse Theatre's artistic programming, working closely with the Executive Artistic Director on new play and musical development, production s... (more)

