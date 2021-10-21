This Week's New Classified Job Posts on BWW - 10/21/2021

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 10/21/2021. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Temp Jobs - Creative: Casting Singers/Actors for 'Bruce The Goose', a Broadway-style musical for kids

Casting all roles for "Bruce The Goose", a new broadway-style musical for kids. REHEARSAL AND PRODUCTION DATES & LOCATION Theater Location: 1527 Champa St Rehearsal Times: 9:30am-1:30pm Rehearsal Dates: Oct 24, Oct 31, Nov 7 Performance Times: 10am, 1:30pm, 4pm Performance Dates: Nov 14, Nov 21, Nov 28, Dec 5, Dec 12 ROLES: ACTORS & PERFORMERS - BRUCE THE GOOSE - Baritone. A charismatic, ambitious diva who only cares about himself. - PUCK THE DUCK - Soprano. A wise, prudent, humb... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Scenic Carpenter

The Play Group Theatre (PGT), a Westchester based non-profit educational theatre organization dedicated to providing diverse theatre making experiences and performance opportunities to children and teenagers, is seeking part-time scenic carpenters for the 2021-22 MainStage season. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: - Working with the TD and ATD to build, load in, and strike each production. - Assisting in maintaining shop equipment/inventory and in keeping the scene shop cle... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director

NEW BERN CIVIC THEATRE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR New Bern Civic Theatre is looking for an innovative and strategic leader to join their talented team in the role of Executive Director. Reporting to the Board of Directors, the new Executive Director will serve in both an executive and artistic capacity. Who is New Bern Civic Theatre? The New Bern Civic Theatre is the premier storyteller and entertainment magnet of Eastern North Carolina. The Civic inspires our audiences and longtime theatre... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Eryc Taylor Dance Digital Casting Call for New Work by JoAnn M. Hunter

Eryc Taylor Dance (ETD) is commissioning guest choreographer JoAnn M. Hunter to create a new 30-40 minute work on ETD company members as well as dancers from outside the company.

The information and materials submitted through this form will be reviewed by ETD's Artistic Director Eryc Taylor and guest choreographer JoAnn M. Hunter. Should you be asked to continue the audition process, please plan to attend the live call back audition to be held in Manhattan on N... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Development

Location: New York, NY Reports to: Executive Director Status: Full-time, Exempt Salary: $85,000 - $100,000 negotiable and commensurate with experience; comprehensive benefits package including medical, dental, vision insurance, paid-time off, paid sick leave, matching retirement plan. Application Deadline: open until filled; applications received by November 11 will be prioritized Ideal Start Date: January 2022 A.I.M by Kyle Abraham seeks an experienced, creative, and strategic Directo... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Vanity Fair

Georgia Ensemble Theatre will hold auditions for Vanity Fair by Kate Hamill, directed by Brenna Corner, with a virtual submission for the first round and in-person callbacks. Read this notice in its entirety. Please weigh all requirements carefully. ABOUT THE PLAY This play is based on the novel by William Makepeace Thackeray. Kate Hamill's Vanity Fair is a new adaption that follows the clever Becky and her gentle friend Amelia as they climb social ladders and hurdle the whims of fate. Thr... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: DEVELOPMENT ASSISTANT

Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a DEVELOPMENT ASSISTANT to support all of Signature's fundraising efforts. Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005, Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing affordable tickets to all of its productions. In 2012, Signature opened the Pershing Square Signature Center, the Frank Gehr... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Props Department Run Crew

Prop Department Run Crew The Public theater Props Department seeks motivated and organized individuals to expand our freelancer list for run crew positions. As a member of the Run Crew, you will participate in scene changes, prop handoffs, and onstage presentation for each production. You will work closely with other members of the Props and Stage Management teams. Responsibilities o Oversee placement of props on stage during technical rehearsals and performances o General maintenance a... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Associate Technical Director

Assistant Technical Director The Public Theater seeks a skilled and enthusiastic Assistant Technical Director to join a tight knit, dynamic team. The Assistant Technical Director will report to the Technical Director and will work closely with other department staff to coordinate the scheduling, budgeting, and construction for multiple shows in 6 theaters. They will work directly with designers, directors, and the rest of the production department to ensure all scenery meets the needs of th... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Assistant Prop Manager/ Manager

Prop Managers/ Assistant Prop Manager The Public Theater Prop Department is seeking organized and creative people to expand our list of Prop Managers and Assistant Prop Manager. As a Prop Manager, you will maintain a list of ongoing projects, including delegating and coordinating prop making. You will work closely with departments at The Public to ensure the successful execution of productions. Responsibilities • Plan and execute the creation of all props in the show within a given bu... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Prop Department Freelancer

Prop Department Freelancer The Public theater Props Department is seeking creative and crafty individuals to expand our freelancer list. We are looking for people who are willing to let their personal and cultural identities and experiences inform their work and help shape the stories we're telling on stage. Qualifications • Interest or experience in crafting, carpentry, sewing, or other detail-oriented creative pursuits • Desire to learn and collaborate with other creatives • Abili... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Box Office Manager

Box Office Manager The Public Theater is seeking a Box Office Manager to join the Box Office team. As the Box Office Manager, you will oversee daily operations and activities of The Public Theater Box Offices to optimize ticket sales for events and performances while delivering a customer service experience focused on kindness and accessibility for all. The Box Office Manager executes various administrative duties related to ticket sales and fulfillment, membership and partner acquisition an... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Box Office Associate Part-Time

Box Office Associate Part-Time The Public Theater is seeking a part-time Box Office Associate to join the Box Office Management team. As the Box Office Associate Lead, you will assist patrons with ticketing and purchasing needs for The Public, Joe's Pub, Free Shakespeare in the Park, and other constituents of any festivals hosted by The Public. You will act as a steward of The Public Theater to help convey the theater and all our artistic program's season and the company's people and the inter... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Public Works Community/National Coordinator

The Public is seeking a full-time Public Works Community/National Coordinator who is passionate about community-building, artmaking, and building the national movement for community-based theater. As the Public Works Community/ National Coordinator, you will establish, strengthen, and support relationships among our community members and also within the Public Works National Partners & Affiliates. You will provide administrative and logistical support to help foster relationships and support a... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Public Works Community Producing Coordinator

Public Works Community Producing Coordinator The Public Theater was founded in 1954 on the principles that theater is an essential cultural force and that art and culture belong to everyone. Public Works, a major program of the Public Theater, aims to restore and build community by connecting people through the creation of extraordinary works of art. The Public is seeking a full-time Public Works Community Producing Coordinator who is passionate about community-building, artmaking, and the... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Performers, The Thanksgiving Play

Southern Rep Theatre invites AEA and non-union actors to submit themselves for consideration for our upcoming production of THE THANKSGIVING PLAY, by Larissa Fasthorse, directed by Jeanette Godoy. Callbacks are by invitation only. Please read below for instructions on how to submit. WE ARE SPECIFICALLY SEEKING ACTORS OF COLOR, ACTORS WHO ARE DIFFERENTLY-ABLED, ACTORS WHO ARE NEURO-DIVERSE, AND ACTORS WHO IDENTIFY AS LGBTQIA+. FROM PLAYWRIGHT- "ALL AGES ARE OPEN AND PEOPLE OF COLOR THAT CAN P... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Properties Assistant

ABOUT ARENA STAGE Arena Stage was founded August 16, 1950 in Washington, D.C. by Zelda Fichandler, Tom Fichandler and Edward Mangum. Over 65 years later, Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director Molly Smith and Executive Director Edgar Dobie, is a national center dedicated to American voices and artists. Arena Stage produces plays of all that is passionate, profound, deep and dangerous in the American spirit, and presents diverse and ground... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Production Carpenter

ABOUT ARENA STAGE Arena Stage was founded August 16, 1950 in Washington, D.C. by Zelda Fichandler, Tom Fichandler and Edward Mangum. Over 65 years later, Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director Molly Smith and Executive Director Edgar Dobie, is a national center dedicated to American voices and artists. Arena Stage produces plays of all that is passionate, profound, deep and dangerous in the American spirit, and presents diverse and ground... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Carpenter

ABOUT ARENA STAGE Arena Stage was founded August 16, 1950 in Washington, D.C. by Zelda Fichandler, Tom Fichandler and Edward Mangum. Over 65 years later, Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director Molly Smith and Executive Director Edgar Dobie, is a national center dedicated to American voices and artists. Arena Stage produces plays of all that is passionate, profound, deep and dangerous in the American spirit, and presents diverse and groun... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Be More Chill

Be More Chill NYC Professional Equity/non-equity Auditions: Sunday, Oct 24th: 10AM-2PM Monday, Oct 25th: 10AM-5PM To Schedule an Appointment Email: production@areastage.org Location: Ripley-Grier Studios 520 8th Ave room 10C, New York, NY 10018 Director: Giancarlo Rodaz Run Time: Feb 4-20 Please prepare 16 bars of a contemporary musical theatre song with sheet music for the accompanist in the appropriate key and a one-minute monologue from a published play. Area Stage's production wil... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Lead Production Carpenter

Pace University is ranked the #1 private, four-year college in the nation for upward economic mobility by Harvard University's Opportunity Insights, evidence of the transformative education the University provides. The university also has one of the most competitive performing arts programs in the country and is seeking a Lead Production Carpenter at our lower Manhattan campus. In this key position at the Pace School of Performing Arts (PPA), you will work in the scenic shop and theatrical ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: RWS Fun Crew at Silver Dollar City! Hiring Immediately!

Do you have a passion for providing a fun, engaging guest experience in a completely themed environment? Would you love the opportunity to live and work in a new city for the holiday season? Then we want YOU FOR THE FUN CREW! With theme park and attraction locations across the country, RWS Fun Crew offers competitive pay starting at $15/hr (with a 32-hour minimum weekly guarantee), fully furnished housing, travel assistance available for eligible candidates, as well as other incentive and co... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: 101 Productions, Ltd.

101 Productions, Ltd. is currently accepting applications for a full-time General Management Assistant position effective immediately. We are an extremely busy Broadway and Touring Theatrical General Management office with productions opening this season as well as in Spring 2022 (and beyond). Management Assistant will report to General, Associate General Managers, and Company Managers, assisting with budget and financial reporting, research, scheduling, box office reporting, contracts, takin... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Part Time House Manager

For over 40 years, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, stage managers and playwrights. Steppenwolf's artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a culture of inclusivity, collaboration and accountability. To that end, ... (more)