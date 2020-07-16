This MT Space Announces Self-Tape Intensive with Lindsay Levine

Last month, composer and lyricist team Will Reynolds and Eric Price (winners of the 2018 Fred Ebb Award) launched This MT Space, an online education platform, with two Zoom-based classes. "Filling the Page" taught musical theatre writing and "Filling the Gaps" was focused on career-building and featured conversations with Patti Murin, Aisha Jackson, Jeremy Jordan, Laura Osnes, Marc Bruni, Jennifer Ashley Tepper, Justin Guarini, and more.

This MT Space is now rolling out a new class: a self-tape intensive called "Filling the Tape" which will meet online in early August.

The class will be co-taught by Broadway casting director Lindsay Levine (Dear Evan Hanson, Bandstand, Cats, Billy Elliot) and will focus on the combination of musical theatre performance with on-camera technique.



Self-tapes have been a major component of the casting process and will become even more integral in the future. All participants in "Filling the Tape" will have the chance to create self-tape material (no special camera equipment required), hear detailed analysis in class, and receive private one-to-one feedback. Sheet music and accompaniment tracks will be provided. Additionally, there will be discussions of filming equipment (at every budgetary level), examples of successful and unsuccessful self-tapes from the professional world, Q&As, and a special conversation with Hamilton Dance Supervisor Ryan Kasprzak about self-tapes for dance.

Registration for the classes is currently open. Please visit www.thisMTspace.com for more information.

MORE ABOUT Lindsay Levine:

Lindsay Levine is a Casting Director and Educator. While at Tara Rubin Casting she was the Casting Director for the original Broadway companies of Dear Evan Hansen, Bandstand, and the revival of Cats as well as the International Tour of Phantom of the Opera and National Tours of Dear Evan Hansen, Cats and Jersey Boys. Her work also included developmental productions at the Yale Institute of Music Theatre, Eugene O'Neill National Music Theatre Conference, NYMF, and many readings and workshops. At the office she also worked on the Broadway productions of Aladdin, Mamma Mia, Bullets Over Broadway, One Man Two Guvnors, The Heiress, Ghost, Billy Elliot, and Big Fish and The Public and London Productions of Here Lies Love. Her current projects include Five Points (directed and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler), The Journey to Tianguo (directed and choreographed by Darren Lee), and Abey Baby- a theatrical musical film with David Reiser.

As an educator, she has been teaching audition technique and preparation classes and workshops at universities around the country including University of Michigan, NYU, Baldwin Wallace, Texas State, University of California- Irvine, CAP 21, Pace University, Montclair State, Rider University, Marymount Manhattan, and Long Island University-Post. She holds an MFA from the University of Idaho in Theatre Pedagogy and a BFA in Musical Theatre from the University of Miami. She currently lives in the Hudson Valley with her husband and two children.

MORE ABOUT Will Reynolds AND Eric Price:

Will Reynolds and Eric Price are the winners of the 2018 Fred Ebb Award for Musical Theatre Writing and have been collaborators for 15 years. Together, they have written the musicals The Violet Hour, Radioactive, Around the World, and The Sixth Borough. They are songwriters on the AppleTV+ animated series Central Park starring Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr, Daveed Diggs, Kristen Bell, and Stanley Tucci. They have also written the song "When I See You Again," which was performed by Laura Osnes on the recent Broadway Records' benefit album Artists in Residence, alongside the work of Alan Menken, Lynn Ahrens, and Stephen Flaherty. Eric and Will are on the Musical Theatre faculty of Pace University, CAP 21/Molloy College, as well as members of The Dramatists Guild and ASCAP.

