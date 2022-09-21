Thicket & Thistle to Present Second Annual Thistlie Awards in October

NYC's premier award-winning, collaborative musical theatre troupe, Thicket & Thistle, has announced the date for this year's second annual THISTLIE AWARDS. The Thistlies honor the great contributions to the world of Musical Theatre from independent artists, daring production companies, and benevolent theatre organizations across the country over the past year.

This year's award show, after being virtual last year, will be presented live and in person on Sunday, October 16th, 2022! Given the exclusivity of this event, and the high profile of some of the nominees, the location for this year's Thistlie Awards will be disclosed only to ticket holders.

Artistic Director, Jonathan Foster, says this night is going to be a "glamorous night, celebrating some of the most fabulous artists on the east and west coast; highlighting innovation in storytelling on stage and screen." He added that this year's ceremony will be made even better with the recent addition of performance numbers that have been arranged by the award winning composer, Kyle Acheson. Executive Director, and previous Thistlie of the Year, Lindsay Zaroogian, noted "This year we are pulling out all the stops! This night is sure to be one for the barks! ... sorry... I mean the books!"

The Thistlies will be hosted by Sam De Roest, who has known no shortage of controversies. "I've been to lots of awards shows," De Roest says, "and I've never been more excited and nervous as I am for this award show. Some of these categories are very hotly contested." On top of a starry night of performances, belly laughs, and some hard fought tears, our VIP Guests will be treated to an exclusive gift bag courtesy of Wheeler Designs.

Tickets can be purchased on www.thicketandthistle.org