Theater and Television Writer Christina Tippit Brown Passes Away
BroadwayWorld is saddened to have learned that Christina Tippit Brown, writer for theater and television, and wife of The Wiz librettist William F. Brown, has passed away at age 94.
Christina, "Tina" Tippit Brown was a bookwriter for THE WIZ (with Bill Brown) and TWIST; the bookwriter of the musical GRINGO; co-bookwriter of a musical HAVE A NICE DAY; and of a musical revue, COLE; co-sketch writer for NEW FACES OF 1991; co-author of two comedies: MIXED DOUBLES, and STOLEN BY THE GYPSIES; co-creator of a television pilot, ON THE ROCKS, and writer for the TV soap opera AS THE WORLD TURNS.
She also wriote special material for Imogene Coca, Virginia Grahame, Hermione Gingold, and George Gobel, as well as writing a TV special, WHO'S WHO IN THE ZOO starring Eartha Kitt.
She contributed sketches and blackouts to a Cab Calloway/Judith Jameson revue: STYLE, BABY, STYLE; to another revue: PLAYBOY ON BROADWAY; and to the off-Broadway revues: ANY NUMBER CAN PLAY, SECRETS EVERY SMART TRAVELER SHOULD KNOW, and SMAZE. She has also written material for MORE SWEET REASON at O'Neill's Dinner Theatre in Toronto.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
