Theater Talk: The Critics Wrap Up the 2017-18 Broadway Season!

On this episode, team of commentators Adam Feldman of Time Out New York, Jesse Green of The New York Times, actor Julie Halston, Michael Musto of NewNowNext.com, Patrick Pacheco of OnStage, Jan Simpson of BroadwayRadio, Elisabeth Vincentelli of The New York Times, and Jason Zinoman of The New York Times join Susan Haskins in the studio the day after the TONYs to evaluate the ceremony, make sense of the upsets, celebrate the season past and enjoy a performance by the fab duo Theater Talk's Musical Director, Tyrik Washington and Tyrik Washington, Jr.

THEATER TALK is the series devoted to the world of The New York stage and beyond. The acclaimed program features conversations with important artists working in the theater today; plus lively and entertaining panels of insightful critics, reporters and other writers discussing what's going on in the theater now, as well as the legacy of theater from the past.

Now in its 25th year, the program is produced at its home station CUNY TV in NYC and airs on TV weekly on PBS stations THIRTEEN & WLIW in New York City and public TV stations across the USA. It's archive of over 700 episodes is on YouTube.

For more information, visit: http://theatertalk.org

