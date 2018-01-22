Theater Talk
Theater Talk: Mark Rylance & Claire van Kampen Explain FARINELLI AND THE KING

Jan. 22, 2018  

Actor Mark Rylance (Academy Award and 2-time Tony Award winner) and playwright Claire van Kampen discuss her new play in which he stars, Farinelli and the King, with co-hosts playwright Warren Leight and Susan Haskins. Also, co-host Michael Musto goes backstage at The Oscar Hammerstein Awards for a conversation with this year's honorees, the legendary songwriting team of Tom Jones & Harvey Schmidt (The Fantasticks; I Do, I Do; 110 in The Shade).

THEATER TALK is the series devoted to the world of The New York stage and beyond. The acclaimed program features conversations with important artists working in the theater today; plus lively and entertaining panels of insightful critics, reporters and other writers discussing what's going on in the theater now, as well as the legacy of theater from the past.

Now in its 25th year, the program is produced at its home station CUNY TV in NYC and airs on TV weekly on PBS stations THIRTEEN & WLIW in New York City and public TV stations across the USA. It's archive of over 700 episodes is on YouTube.

For more information, visit: http://theatertalk.org

