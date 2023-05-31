Theater Resources Unlimited to Present 'The Theater Of Tomorrow, Today: Adding New Technologies To The Toolbox'

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now into its second year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 150 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward as theater reopens. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about how we kept theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward.

To receive the Zoom invitation for future meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make an optional tax-deductible donation - or consider joining TRU at truonline.org/membership to support the organization during these challenging times.

6/2 - The Theater of Tomorrow, Today: Adding New Technologies to the Toolbox.

In the room: Tim Kashani, co-founder of Apples and Oranges Arts, a company that merges theater and technology in their THEatre ACCELERATOR program, an innovative incubator for new musical development; plus the more recent Humani3, a venture studio that harnesses the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Extended Realities (XR), and Web 3.0 (W3). Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

6/9 - Coloring Outside the Lines: Theater That Ignores the Rules.

In the room: Mark Russell, producer of the Under the Radar Festival, in residence at The Public Theatre since 2006. Mark has a long history of supporting non-traditional theater forms, including 21 years as the executive artistic director of Performance Space 122, a staple of the East Village arts scene. He created Under the Radar in 2004 as a festival and a professional symposium focused on contemporary theater that investigates the nature of the theater experience. Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

Videos of past Community Gatherings may be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel atyoutube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/. And a new podcast series, TRU Talks About Theater featuring 2023 Community Gathering conversations is now available wherever you get your podcasts; or tune in at ElectraCast: https://electracast.com/?s=Theater+Resources

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a thirty-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies.

TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, Writer-Producer Speed Date, Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab.

Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Montage Foundation, The Storyline Project and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation.

For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit truonline.org.