Theater Resources Unlimited Virtual Audition Technique And Protocol Workshops Plus Event Q&A In Preparation For The TRU Audition

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) announces two virtual Audition Technique and Protocol Workshops, which will be presented by longtime casting director Jamibeth Margolis on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 from 7pm-9pm and by agent Valerie Adami and casting director Bob Kale on Thursday, September 8, 2022 from 7pm-9pm over Zoom.

This workshop is free for actors for who have already registered for the VIRTUAL TRU Audition Weekend (with a $10 fee to hold your spot) and is $30 for those not yet registered (which can be applied to the weekend's fee). For more information and to register for Jamibeth Margolis, go to truonline.org/events/audition-technique-margolis-22/; to register for Adami and Kale, go to https://truonline.org/events/audition-technique-adami-kale-22/

Both sessions will be preceded by a presentation by TRU executive Bob Ost and event co-producer Tamra Pica with information and Q&A to prepare you for the VIRTUAL TRU Audition Weekend on September 17 & 18, 2022. The weekend is a chance to be seen by over 40 theater companies, producers, writers, directors, agents and casting directors in one 2-minute audition! For more information and to download the application form, please visit truonline.org/events/virtual-audition-2022/.

Presenters will go over best practices for a virtual audition, with advice for making the most of the technology you have available. They will also offer a more detailed look at the essentials of making a good impression, from getting a headshot that really sells you to formatting your resume professionally ... and way beyond basics to selecting audition material that works for you, shaping it effectively, dressing the part plus a taste of how to take your audition to the next level.

About the Presenters

Jamibeth Margolis is a professional casting director in New York. She has worked with Johnson-Liff Casting, Cameron Mackintosh, and Margolis-Seay Casting and is now out on her own as a freelance casting director. Her company is Jamibeth Margolis Casting and Productions. Previous credits include the Broadway and National Touring Companies of such mega hits as Les Miserables, The Phantom Of The Opera, Miss Saigon, The Producers, Cats, and Jane Eyre as well as two dozen other shows on Broadway. She also currently casts for Off-Broadway, National Touring Companies and shows for prominent regional theaters and the major theater festivals in NYC. Her casting office is dedicated to the development of new plays and musicals. Additional casting credits include multiple television pilots and on-camera industrials for major US companies. Current And Recent Casting Projects: Fiddler On The Roof In Yiddish (Stage 42 Off-Broadway/Winner of 2020 Artios Award For Casting), National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene Season, Sistas: The Musical (Off Broadway), Cleveland Musical Theatre Season, Parity Productions, Streaming Musicals and more. Jamibeth served as assistant director to Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks on the Broadway revival of The Caine Mutiny Court Martial and also on Jules Feiffer's A Bad Friend at Lincoln Center Theatre. She has also helmed developmental productions and readings of the new works, including Naked In Encino, Owl Creek, Far From the Madding Crowd, Plane Crazy, Great Googley Moo, 1812, and Warsaw. Jamibeth also teaches musical theater, acting, and audition technique in studios all around NYC. She serves on the BFA Acting Faculty at Pace University. Member: Casting Society of America. She served as a Tony Awards Voter for three Broadway seasons. Member: Lincoln Center Directors Lab.

Valerie Adami (audition coach) A native New Yorker, Ms. Adami has worked in every area of show business including opera and musical theatre, She moved on to work in voice-overs and industrial narration as well as dayplayers on NY Soaps. For over twenty-five years she was Director of the Weist-Barron Film & TV School, guiding actors and directing showcase programs. As an independent Casting Director she specialized in Commercial and Industrial projects for clients such as Sony, AT&T, Franklin Speir Publishing, Hamilton Standard, Virginia Lottery, Riuniti Wines and Parliament Cigarettes (Japan). She was an original member of the Industry performers group "LABORS OF LOVE" that produced fundraisers benefiting BCEFA. Currently, coming full circle Valerie was invited to join SWArtists Agency to develop their youth department preparing young actors to successfully pursue their goals. Her clients have worked on '7 Seconds, Billions and Blacklist, numerous independent films and commercials.

Bob Kale A partial list of the projects Bob has worked on as a casting director would include: Broadway- Souvenir, King Hedley II (August Wilson), An Inspector Calls, A Tale Of Two Cities, Little Women-The Musical, The Who's Tommy, Titanic-The Musical, The Life, Jekyll & Hyde, The Scarlet Pimpernel. Off-Broadway includes-Frank McGuinness' Gates Of Gold, Dracula, Dietrich & Chevalier, Over the River and Through the Woods, Avow, The Deep Throat Sex Scandal, Tap Dogs. Tours include-The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas starring Ann-Margret, Barry Manilow's Copacabana, Nunsense (25th Anniversary Tour), Bring in da Noise, Bring in da Funk starring Savion Glover; Television-HBO's Scarred City, Due South, Elmo's World: Happy Holidays!, PBS Sesame Street, Cosby Mysteries, As The World Turns, and the miniseries Sally Hemmings (NY Casting). Feature Film includes-Jack & Jill (additional NY Casting), You Don't Mess With The Zohan (additional NY casting), I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (additional NY casting), Beavis and Butthead Do America (NY Voice Casting), The Quest for Camelot (NY Voice Casting), Looney Tunes: Back in Action (NY Voice Casting), Big Daddy (NY Casting), Little Nicky (NY Casting). See www.bobkaleonline.com for more information.

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a twenty-nine-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies. TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, goods and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, Writer-Producer Speed Date, a Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab. Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Montage Foundation, The Storyline Project and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation. For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit www.truonline.org