﻿Theater Resources Unlimited Upcoming TRU Community Gathering Via Zoom Horrors! How Musical Theater Acquired A Taste For Blood!

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now in its fourth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 175 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020.

TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward as theater reopens. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about how we kept theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward.

To receive the Zoom invitation for future meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make an optional tax-deductible donation - or consider joining TRU at truonline.org/membership to support the organization during these challenging times.

10/27 - Horrors! How Musical Theater Acquired a Taste for Blood! In the room: Cooper Jordan (DEX! A Killer Musical, Rat Pack Undead) and Stephanie Rosenberg, producers of SAW, the Musical; Jordan Wolfe, creator of Night of the Living Dead! The Musical!. In the room: Cooper Jordan (DEX! A Killer Musical, Rat Pack Undead) and Stephanie Rosenberg, producers of SAW, the Musical; Jordan Wolfe, creator of Night of the Living Dead! The Musical!. As a kickoff to Hallowe'en, a look at the monster mashup of horror and musical theater. From parodies like Silence the Musical and Stranger Sings! to genuine scarefests like Sweeney Todd, Evil Dead, Night of the Living Dead and Little Shop of Horrors - what does music add to the horror genre? Does the box office power of a horror film translate into stage success?

UPCOMING:

11/3 - Yes Virginia, There Is a New York Fringe Festival! In the room: Jimmy Lovett, co-artistic director of Frigid New York. We were all sad about the closing of our beloved FringeNYC in 2019, but now Frigid New York has filled the gap with a New York Fringe Festival that offers opportunities to indie artists from all over. This is an unjuried Fringe, and a member of the Canadian Association of Fringe Festivals (CAFF) and United States Associate of Fringe Festivals (USAFF). It is also only one of many programs offered by Frigid including The Queerly Festival, the Estrogenius Festival of work by female-identifying artists and a new site specific off-shoot of the Fringe that is currently seeking submissions. Come hear about the many opportunities they offer! Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

Videos of past Community Gatherings may be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel atyoutube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/. And a new podcast series, TRU Talks About Theater featuring 2023 Community Gathering conversations is now available wherever you get your podcasts; or tune in at ElectraCast: https://electracast.com/?s=Theater+Resources

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a thirty-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies.

TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, Writer-Producer Speed Date, Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab.

Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Montage Foundation, The Storyline Project and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation.

For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit truonline.org.