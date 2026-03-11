Theater Resources Unlimited To Mark 300th Community Gathering

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) will celebrate the 300th installment of its weekly Community Gatherings this Friday. The conversations, which began on April 17, 2020, are held every Friday at 5:00 p.m. ET via Zoom and bring together members of the theater community for discussions about the creation and business of theater.

Originally launched to explore how artists could continue creating work during the COVID-19 pandemic, the series has continued as a regular forum for theater professionals to exchange ideas, share experiences, and connect with colleagues. The gatherings are free for TRU members, while non-members may attend at no cost but are encouraged to support the organization through a ticket purchase, donation, or membership.

The March 13 discussion, titled Jump In: The Appeal of Immersive Theater, and Its Place in Our Creative Spectrum, will focus on immersive, interactive, and devised theater. Participants will include Blair Russell, a Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Fringe producer who is opening the Denver Immersive Repertory Theater (DIRT) this spring, and Elijah Bienze of Mystery Players, a New York-based musical mystery theater troupe. The conversation will explore how artists decide whether a project works best in a traditional or immersive format and whether alternative theatrical approaches are attracting younger audiences.

The Zoom link for the event is available at truonline.org/events/immersive-theater. Those interested in receiving weekly invitations can email TRUnltd@aol.com with “Zoom Me” in the subject line.

Videos of past Community Gatherings are available on TRU’s YouTube channel, and selected conversations are featured in the podcast series TRU Talks About Theater.