Theater Resources Unlimited And Parity Productions Present Town Hall (Live) - The Trans And Gender-Expansive Experience In Theater

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is partnering with Parity Productions to offer The Trans and Gender-Expansive Experience in Theater, a live town hall. Moderated by Jaye Hunt (they/them), multi-disciplinary theater artist and literary manager of Parity Productions, with co-hosts Elisa Crespo (she/her), trans Latina activist, nonprofit executive, politician, executive director of the New Pride Agenda; Gylanni Carrington (they/them), inter-disciplinary artist; Nat Kelley DiMario (they/them), queer & trans multi-disciplinary theater artist, stage manager, and storyteller; Anessa Marie (she/her), music director, conductor, pianist, orchestrator and lyricist/composer; Futaba Shioda (he/him), trans Asian actor and cultural worker, and Garnet Williams (she/they), actor, singer, Parity artist.

TRU monthly conversations continue about issues of current cultural significance. We further expand our conversation about cultural assumptions and how they undercut equal treatment, as well as the challenges of being gender-expansive or trans in our supposedly enlightened business. The fight for equal treatment is a tragic part of our current political environment and continues to influence and impact the arts and specifically for us, theater. We will look at the ongoing struggle with conscious and unconscious assumptions that limit opportunities for non-binary and trans artists, as well as create an uncomfortable environment for many. We will consider whether the experience of these issues differs from generation to generation and examine ways in which generations can help and influence each other. There's much work to be done, and it all starts with awareness. Attendees are encouraged to talk about their own experiences with discrimination. TRU offers this as an opportunity for everyone to learn from actual experiences and find ways to support each other while exploring initiatives that might bring us closer to genuine respect and acceptance.

Doors open at 6:30pm for networking and roundtable introductions of everyone in the room - come prepared with your best 20-second summary of who you are, and what you need. The Open Forum will start at 7:00pm. Free for TRU members and not-for-profit theater companies; $15 for non-members. To register, visit https://truonline.org/events/town-hall-gender-expansive/.

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a thirty-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies.

TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, Writer-Producer Speed Date, Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab.

Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Montage Foundation, The Storyline Project and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation.

For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit truonline.org.