Theater Resources Unlimited 2024 TRU Love Benefit Online Auction Is Now Live

Theater Resources Unlimited will present their Online Auction for the first live gala since 2019, the 2024 TRU Love Benefit: Passion...Pass It On! Bidding is open from now until the event on Sunday, November 24, 2024. Auction items and bidding are available https://new.biddingowl.com/truloveauction2024.

Support TRU in a celebration of theater now and tomorrow, by entering their Online Auction which includes 37 incredible prizes and experiences. The wide range of amazing prizes include tickets to some of the hottest shows on and off Broadway, lessons and coaching from top talents in the theater industry, gift cards for dining, fitness, and health & beauty, a Hamilton gift bag, a private comedy show in your living room, and more!

To purchase tickets for the benefit visit: https://truonline.org/events/tru-love-benefit-passion/

Auction Items

Broadway tickets to Six The Musical, Our Town, Left on Tenth, Moulin Rouge, The Outsiders, Maybe Happy Ending, and Pirates of Penzance

$250 gift card to BOND 45

Oasis Day Spa gift certificate

Actors Connection gift certificate

Hamilton gift bag

Private Tarot reading plus a copy of the book "The Hirschfeld Broadway Tarot.

Private Stand-up Comedy Show In Your Manhattan Home

2 voice lessons with Jane Seaman

Breathing intensive with Wolf City Voice

2 voice lessons with Clark Jackson

Personal training session with Allison Kimmel

Manicure, pedicure, and facial with Heather Henry

Pre-Natal pregnancy coaching with Park Slope Doula

And more!

For this year's gala, TRU honors Irene Gandy, publicist and producer, recipient of the TRU Spirit of Theater Award for being uncompromisingly authentic and igniting a passion for the arts in so many and Susan E. Lee, founder of Camp Broadway and the Broadway Education Alliance, recipient of the TRU Humanitarian Award for innovative thinking that has inspired generations of theater-lovers past, present and future. TRU also honors the memory of producer Ron Simons, 2016 TRU Spirit of Theater Award recipient, 4-time Tony winning producer (The Gershwins' Porgy & Bess, Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike, A Gentleman's Guide..., Jitney revival; plus Thoughts of a Colored Man and for colored girls... revival) as well as an actor and film producer.

Joining the star-studded cast are Jana Robbins (Gypsy, Tale of the Allergst's Wife, Romance Romance), Haley Swindal (Chicago, Jeckyll and Hyde, Sistas: The Musical) and Allyson Tucker (Ragtime, Chita Rivera: The Dancer's Life, Man of La Mancha, Anything Goes, Follies). They join Broadway star and Tony nominee Norm Lewis (Side Show, Les Miserables, The Gershwins' Porgy & Bess, Phantom of the Opera, Chicken and Biscuits), pop legend Nona Hendryx of Labelle ("Lady Marmalade," "I Sweat (Going through the Motions)"), writer, actor, producer Jordan E. Cooper (Tony nominee and Obie winner for Ain't No Mo', Emmy-nominee for The Ms. Pat Show), NY1's Frank DiLella, Lauren A. Marchand (2023 Roger Rees Awards Emerging Artist and 2023 Jimmy Awards Winner) and Isaiah Baston (2024 Roger Rees Awards Outstanding Performer Winner). Co-hosts for the event will be theater journalist and host of the Theatre World Awards Peter Filichia; and actress, activist, and educator Dominique Sharpton, with special appearance by legendary theater, television, and film star Joe Morton. Jonathan S. Cerullo will direct, with Lulu Picart as music director and Jim Semmelman as stage manager.

The Benefit Committee includes: Chair Cheryl Davis; Producers Bob Ost, Janel C. Scarborough and Sharon Weiss; plus committee members Margot Astrachan, Jay Chacon, Merrie L. Davis, John Lant, Neal Rubinstein and Sandy Silverberg.

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a thirty-one-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies.

TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, TRUSpeak: Hear Our Voices evening of short plays, Writer-Producer Speed Date, a Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab.

For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit www.truonline.org.