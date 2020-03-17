Theater Legend Gerald Freedman Has Passed Away at 92

Ideastream has reported that theater legend Gerald Freedman has passed away at age 92.

Read the full story HERE.

Freedman was the directorial assistant to Jerome Robbins on the original Broadway production of "West Side Story" and directed the original off-Broadway production of the musical "Hair" in 1967 at New York's Public Theater. Freedman also served as artistic director for the New York Shakespeare Festival from 1967 to 1971.

As former Artistic Director Great Lakes Theater, Freedman worked with such actors as Estelle Parsons, Lynn Redgrave and Ruby Dee.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy





