The Westbeth Gallery Calls On NYC Artists, Cultural Institutions To Submit Proposals To Participate In 2023 Exhibit 

Submission deadline is August 31, 2022. Artists will have the opportunity to display their work in the historic creative hub.

Aug. 16, 2022  

The Westbeth Gallery today issued a call for submissions to join their 2023 exhibition lineup with a deadline of August 31, 2022. The nonprofit fine arts gallery is seeking diverse proposals from institutions, curators and individual artists. The program offers a unique opportunity for artists to show their work in a historic and established cultural institution, right in the heart of the West Village.

"We can't wait to welcome the next wave of talented artists and creators into the Westbeth Gallery," said George Cominskie, Executive Director of Westbeth. "Keith Haring's first solo exhibit in NYC was at Westbeth. We encourage undiscovered visual artists, no matter your medium, to submit proposals."

Approved applicants' exhibitions will run for approximately four weeks and must use all four rooms of the 2,900-square-foot gallery space as well as include sitters for open days. Proposals must include:

  • 200 word statement of your proposed exhibition including title

  • PDF Resume of curator(s) and/or featured artist(s)

  • 6-12 digital images from an individual artist or an image per artist or any amount of images that should represent how your group or institution will ﬁll the gallery space

  • Image List: title of piece, materials and dimensions, date the work was produced

  • The Exhibition Proposal Cover Sheet must be ﬁlled out and included

The Westbeth Gallery is operated by the Westbeth Artists Residents Council, a volunteer organization elected by the residents of Westbeth. Approved exhibiting artists are given latitude with the content and arrangement of their shows and are expected to work independently to curate, promote and install their exhibition professionally.

Upcoming shows include The Whitney Museum of American Art Staff Show in September, Westbeth Ink: Prints From The Westbeth Graphics Studio in October and the Westbeth Multimedia Residents Show in November.

For more information on how to submit a proposal, visit: https://westbeth.org/westbeth-gallery-call-for-proposals-2023/

Proposals and all pertaining assets can be emailed to: westbethgallerysubmissions@gmail.com



