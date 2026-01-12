The Wayfaring Strangers Will Perform Improvised Bluegrass Musical At The Pit

The Wayfaring Strangers will perform their first improvised bluegrass musical of 2026 on Sunday, January 25 at The PIT NYC.

Presented by Theater of the Apes, the performance will feature newly improvised lyrics set to traditional old-timey bluegrass standards, played live on acoustic instruments including banjo, guitar, fiddle, washboard, egg shakers, and kazoo.

The ensemble includes David Carl, Morgan DeTogne, Sharon Fogarty, Greg Kotis, Ayun Halliday, Matt Higgins, Peter McGibney, and Piatt Pund. An opening act will be announced at a later date.

The performance will begin at 7:00 p.m. and will run approximately one hour. The event will take place at The PIT NYC, located at 154 West 29th Street in Manhattan. Advance tickets are priced at $14.99.