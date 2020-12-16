The Voices Of America Writers Workshop Present Excerpts From Work In Development, December 18

The PlayGround Experiment has announced the fifth presentation of new works created by members of the Voices of America Writers Workshop. The fourth group of writers to take part in The PlayGround Experiment's exciting new workshop are Lou Johnson and Bonita Elery. They'll be joined by Voices of America alumni Emma Claye, Angela Hsu, Michael Perdomo, and José Manuel Pereyra. The workshop culminates on December18th with a public presentation of excerpts from these writers' new works.

Created and taught by David Davila, the Voices of America Writers Workshop is a free eight-week workshop for people of color and members of the trans community who want to tell their own stories through long form play and screenwriting. The program was created in response to the inequality of opportunities available to marginalized communities. In this workshop writers use tools from creative writing, dramatic writing, and comedy writing/improv - focusing on idea generation, the art of dialogue, and story structure to create multi-dimensional characters and captivating narratives.

The readings will be presented via The PlayGround Experiment's YouTube page at 7:00pm EST on the 18th of December. Subscribe to their channel here: https://www.youtube.com/c/ThePlayGroundExperiment