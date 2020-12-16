The Voices Of America Writers Workshop Present Excerpts From Work In Development, December 18
The readings will be presented via The PlayGround Experiment's YouTube page at 7:00pm EST on December 18.
The PlayGround Experiment has announced the fifth presentation of new works created by members of the Voices of America Writers Workshop. The fourth group of writers to take part in The PlayGround Experiment's exciting new workshop are Lou Johnson and Bonita Elery. They'll be joined by Voices of America alumni Emma Claye, Angela Hsu, Michael Perdomo, and José Manuel Pereyra. The workshop culminates on December18th with a public presentation of excerpts from these writers' new works.
Created and taught by David Davila, the Voices of America Writers Workshop is a free eight-week workshop for people of color and members of the trans community who want to tell their own stories through long form play and screenwriting. The program was created in response to the inequality of opportunities available to marginalized communities. In this workshop writers use tools from creative writing, dramatic writing, and comedy writing/improv - focusing on idea generation, the art of dialogue, and story structure to create multi-dimensional characters and captivating narratives.
The readings will be presented via The PlayGround Experiment's YouTube page at 7:00pm EST on the 18th of December. Subscribe to their channel here: https://www.youtube.com/c/ThePlayGroundExperiment
More Hot Stories For You
-
Breaking: Tony Winner and Broadway Legend Ann Reinking Passes Away at 71
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Broadway legend Ann Reinking has passed away. She was 71 years old....
London Theatres Will Shut Down Once More After Tuesday Evening Performances
Theatres in London have been told to shut down once again following Tuesday evening's performances....
VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Billy Porter, Ben Platt, Audra McDonald and More Release 'Georgia On My Mind' Single
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, alongside Audra McDonald, director Schele Williams, and Broadway Inspirational Voices’ Joseph Joubert and Michael McEl...
Breaking: HOUDINI Musical Set Sights on Broadway; Ramin Karimloo and Laura Osnes Take Part in Virtual Reading
Producer Karl Sydow (The Last Ship) has just announced that the new Broadway bound musical HOUDINI directed by Federico Bellone (Mary Poppins in Milan...
BWW Flashback: Relive the Greatest Performances of the Late Ann Reinking
As BroadwayWorld sadly reported yesterday, Broadway legend Ann Reinking has passed away, via the star's sister-in-law Dahrla Reinking. She was 71 year...
New Musical A HANUKKAH CAROL Debuts First Look and Listen With Michael James Scott, Ben Fankhauser and More
Hanukkah 2021 is gonna be LIT! A HANUKKAH CAROL, or GELT TRIP! The Musical isn’t just “A Christmas Carol for Jews”—it’s an irreverent and heartfelt mu...