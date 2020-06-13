The Voices Of America Writers Workshop Present Excerpts From Work In Development

The PlayGround Experiment has announced the second presentation of new works created by members of the Voices of America Writers Workshop. The second group of writers to take part in The PlayGround Experiment's exciting new workshop are Kendra Augustin, Daniel Bedoya, Alexandra Castro, Emma Claye, Mark Andrew Garner, Angela Hsu, Justin Patrick Lopez, Ysabel Jasa, Aaron Jin, Morgan McGhee, and Tidtaya Sinutoke. The workshop will culminate on June 17th and 24th with public presentations of excerpts from these writers' new works.

Created and taught by David Davila, the Voices of America Writers Workshop is a free eight-week workshop for people of color and members of the trans community who want to tell their own stories through play and screenwriting. The program was created in response to the inequality of opportunities available to marginalized communities. In this workshop writers use tools from creative writing, dramatic writing, and comedy writing/improv - focusing on idea generation, the art of dialogue, and story structure to create multi-dimensional characters and captivating narratives.

On Wednesday June 17th we will present excerpts from Almost Sitcom Star by Kendra Augustin, Shop Play by Alexandra Castro, Life or So it Seems by Emma Claye, The Re-education of Fernando by Justin Patrick Lopez, and Shadows by Morgan McGhee.



On Wednesday June 24th we will present excerpts from La Violencia by Daniel Bedoya, Small Asian Big City by Mark Andrew Garner, Larry by Angela Hsu, Can You Hear Me? by Ysabel Jasa, [Untitled High School Romance] by Aaron Jin, and Dear Mister C by Tidtaya Sinutoke.

Founded by playwright Mike Lesser, The PlayGround Experiment is a home for theatre artists to explore, test, and showcase new work while finding inspiration and support from the community that it creates. Playwright/Actor relationships thrive in a safe, inclusive environment, strengthened by diversity, that enables each to find structure, heart, and truth, which encourages growth beyond The PGE. The PlayGround Experiment hosts a multitude of events including its flagship bi-weekly event "Volumes" where playwrights bring in their messy work to be read in a relaxed coffee shop atmosphere. Playwrights can then take their work through the "PG Evolution," a development process that takes work from Volumes and develops it through readings, workshops, and eventually production. The PGE also offers: Conversations Between Artists, Happy Hours, Educational Events, Drop and Give Me 10 (new work incubator), and the Faces of America Monologue Festival. Join the fun at www.theplaygroundexperiment.com.

David Davila is an award winning playwright, composer, performer, and stand-up comedian from the border of South Texas where 45 wants to build his idiotic wall. An alumnus of The Second City Training Center in Chicago and the Primary Stages ESPA Playwriting School, he is proud to be a charter member of the Musical Theatre Factory, the LatinX Playwright Circle, the Rogue Writers Group, the PlayGround Experiment, and the founding Artistic Director of Lone Star Theatre Company. He dedicates his life to telling the stories of Latinx and gay people living in the United States. His theatre works include Manuel vs the Statue of Liberty: an undocumented musical comedy (NYMF), Promesa: a mariachi musical (MTF), Animal Husbandry (Fringe NYC), Aztec Pirates & the Insignificance of Life on Mars: a Latinx Fantasia on National Themes Part One - The Insignificance of Life on Mars (San Diego Rep) Part 2 - The Inequity of Sacrifice (NYC Latinx Playwright Circle), Vox Pop: a musical parable (MTF), Pyramid: a musical adventure (Lincoln Center AACR), #52SONGS: a song cycle (The Beechmen), Tales from Highway 281 (Intar), Adan y Julio y la Frontera 2003 (Viva SA), Men of God (Lone Star Theatre), Butt Babies Never Live: a poetry cycle (Poetic Theatre Productions), and several short plays and films. He is a Rockwell Scholar, an Askins Playwright Fellow, and the son of a preacher man. www.daviddavila.net @davidodavila

The readings will be presented via The PlayGround Experiment's YouTube page at 7:15pm EST on the 17th and 24th of June. Subscribe to their channel here: https://www.youtube.com/c/ThePlayGroundExperiment

