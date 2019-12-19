THE SOUND INSIDE Star Will Hochman Drops By The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales
This Brooklyn native, Will Hochman is currently co-starring in one of the biggest plays on Broadway alongside Mary Louise Parker. Time Magazine says his performance in The Sound Inside is one of the top 10 theatre performances of 2019.
In this episode, Will discusses how he found acting later in life, with taking his first acting class his junior year of college. He also talks about his first jobs outside of college learning different parts of the business, from background work and MFA plays to being an AD. He has a tenacity and willingness to learn that we could take after.
They discuss what it was like growing up in Brooklyn, and how he found his way into the world of performing after obtaining a degree in economics, the behind the scenes of the rehearsal process for The Sound Inside and working with the award winning team of Mary Louise Parker, Adam Rapp, and David Cromer, how he and his family approached acting as starting a small business and what he is looking forward to working on in the future
A weekly release of intimate, personal conversations with theatre's biggest talents showcasing what makes them human. Featuring stars of the stage and the producers, stage managers, directors, press and marketing agents, theatre owners and other creatives of this industry. Hosted by Alan Seales. Music by Jukebox the Ghost.
