The Telsey Office Announces Miranda Casting Fellows

The Telsey Office, in partnership with Lin-Manuel Miranda and the Miranda Family, has selected three fellows to kick off The Telsey Office Miranda Casting Fellowship.

In August 2021, the Miranda Casting Fellowship was announced, one step in creating professional development and training opportunities for historically underrepresented artists interested in building a career in casting. The announcement led to over 750 applications from around the country, so while the original plan was to select one final candidate, the overwhelming and exciting amount of interest in learning about casting led The Telsey Office and the Miranda Family to further team up to support three Fellowship opportunities.

The Telsey Office and the Miranda Family have announced the inaugural Miranda Casting Fellows team: Domonique Aviles, Steven Gutierrez, and Miles Kight. They will be joining The Telsey Office team virtually this February and in-person in New York City in March. Domonique comes to us from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Steven from Los Angeles, California, and Miles from Silver Spring, Maryland.

"True representation is only possible when equitable opportunities are made available to those often left out of the equation," said Luis A. Miranda Jr, patriarch of the Miranda Family. "My family and I are so thrilled to partner with Bernie and The Telsey Office to create the inaugural class of The Telsey Office Miranda Casting Fellowship to help further diversify the casting industry. We look forward to watching these rising stars learn and leave their own indelible stamps on the entertainment industry for years to come."

"I was so excited to meet so many amazing applicants who want to go into casting who just haven't had the opportunity. After meeting the finalists, it became clear that we had to expand the program and provide opportunities for these three candidates. Domonique, Steven, and Miles are each standouts in their passion and drive to work in this industry. I believe they are the next generation of Casting professionals," said The Telsey Office founder Bernie Telsey.

Over the course of two years, Domonique, Steven, and Miles will take a deep dive into learning the craft of casting across all mediums, while working intensively with casting directors, associates, and assistants and being financially supported by a full-time salary with benefits shared by The Telsey Office and Viajes Miranda/5000 Broadway Productions. In addition to ongoing mentorship and training through The Telsey Office, the fellows will join the larger network of Miranda Family Fellows to receive ongoing professional development, peer networking, mentorship, and coaching with industry leaders. This Fellowship will allow the fellows to identify and explore their specific areas of interest within casting while receiving valuable career guidance and tools for navigating predominantly white institutions. The fellows will also attend additional seminars and workshops to further learn how to be advocates for change in the industry.