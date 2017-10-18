The Skivvies to Team Up with DESPERATE MEASURES for Concert at the York

Yee Haw! Get out your fancy undies! For one night only, the hot musical duo The Skivvies Lauren Molina (Bella Rose in The York's current production of Desperate Measures) and Nick Cearley will team up with the cast of the new hit Off-Broadway musical Desperate Measures, and more, for the most outrageous, feel-good "undie-rock" concert that The York Theatre can hold.

Following the performance of Desperate Measures, on Tuesday, October 24, 2017, The Skivvies will be joined by special guests Nick Adams, Max Crumm, and Rob Morrison, and the full cast of Desperate Measures (Emma Degerstedt, Gary Marachek, Conor Ryan, Peter Saide, and Nick Wyman) onstage at The York Theatre Company at Saint Peter's (619 Lexington Avenue, entrance on East 54th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue). (Subject to change.)

The Skivvies are an acclaimed duo of singer/musicians who perform clever genre-hopping musical arrangements that showcase the artists' soaring voices and tight harmonies - all with a minimalist dress code to reflect their stripped-down musical style! Expect ukulele, electric cello and an array of zany instruments.

Rapidly building a widespread following, The Skivvies have performed in leading venues such as Joe's Pub and Feinstein's/54 Below, and have been featured in People Magazine, The New York Times, BuzzFeed, Time Out New York and Sports Illustrated. The band has shot pilots for A&E, FOX and WE.

Lauren Molina made her mark on Broadway starring as the cello-playing Johanna in John Doyle's critically-acclaimed actor-musician revival of Sweeney Todd starring Patti LuPone and Michael Cerveris. She went on to originate the role of Regina in the hit '80s rock musical Rock of Ages Off-Broadway, when it began at New World Stages and transferred with the production to Broadway.

Nick Cearley has starred in numerous smashes, and is currently appearing as Brad in The Rocky Horror Show at Bucks County Playhouse. Other highlights include Alex More in Buyer and Cellar, Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors, national Broadway tour of All Shook Up, and Off-Broadway productions such as Pageant - The Musical.

Audiences are encouraged to attend Desperate Measures at 7:00 p.m., and to stay for special Desperate Measures themed cocktails and The Skivvies show at 10:00 p.m. The concert will run 65 minutes. The concert is free to those who purchase a full price ticket to Desperate Measures for that evening's performance priced $67.50. Concert only tickets are available at $25.

Currently onstage at The York Theatre Company is the new hit Off-Broadway musical Desperate Measures, with book and lyrics by Peter Kellogg (Anna Karenina) and music by David Friedman (Scandalous), presented by The York Theatre Company (James Morgan, Producing Artistic Director; Evans Haile, Interim Executive Director), in association with Cecilia Lin and Hu Guo. The limited engagement of Desperate Measures continues through Sunday afternoon, October 29, 2017 at The York Theatre Company at Saint Peter's (619 Lexington Avenue, entrance on East 54th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue) where performances began September 19, 2017.

Directed and choreographed by Bill Castellino and with music direction by David Hancock Turner, the six-member cast features Emma Degerstedt as Susanna/Sister Mary Jo, Gary Marachek as Father Morse, Lauren Molina as Bella Rose, Conor Ryan as Johnny Blood, Peter Saide as Sheriff Green, and Nick Wyman as Governor von Richterhenkenpflichtgetruber.

In 1890, in a territory out West, Johnny Blood, a hot-tempered young cowboy is sentenced to hang for killing a man in a bar fight. His sister, a novice nun in a nearby mission, is persuaded to plead with a corrupt governor to spare her brother's life. The governor promises to pardon Johnny if his sister, the Sister, will 'do his bidding' for the night. Adding to the humorous complications are a hard-bitten sheriff, a voluptuous saloon girl and a priest who reads Nietzsche.

The creative team includes James Morgan (set), Nicole Wee (costumes), Paul Miller (lights), Julian Evans (sound), Deb Gaouette (props), Carol Hanzel (casting), Joseph Hayward (associate director), and Kevin Maloof (production manager). The Production Stage Manager is Christine Lemme with Assistant Stage Manager Laura C. Nelson.

