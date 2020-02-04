The Skivvies Return to the Green Room 42 for President's Day With Lesli Margherita, Amber Ardolino, and More!
The Skivvies have announced that their next show is two weeks away on February 17, aka. Presidents' Day. The show takes place at 7pm at the Green Room 42.
Special guests for this evening will include
Tim Hughes, Nathan Lee Graham, Lesli Margherita, Logan Hart, Kevin Zak, Amber Ardolino, Gina Milo, Ben Bogen, Kuhoo Verma, Florrie Bagel, and Travis Kent.
The band is Josh Roberts, Debbie Tjong, and Eli Katz Zoller.
Tickets here: https://thegreenroom42.poptix.com/show/details/G1BPT8glrDCAovMi9yPy/1581984000000
The Skivvies are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, award-winning NYC actor/musicians doing stripped down versions of eclectic covers and comedic, genre-hopping mashups. Not only are the arrangements stripped down - cello, ukulele, glockenspiel, melodica - but the Skivvies literally strip down to their underwear to perform. It's undie-rock at its finest. Featured in People Magazine's Hottest Bodies Issue as the Most Playful performers, the Wall Street Journal calls them "highly original...smart...ingenious". Molina (Rock of Ages, Sweeney Todd, Candide) and Cearley (Pageant, A Midsummer Night's Dream, All Shook Up) started The Skivvies on YouTube becoming sensations with their covers of artists like Robyn, Carole King and Rihanna. Their live show, featuring Tony winning special guests, is wildly fun, packed with big voices and crazy harmonies. But no pants.
