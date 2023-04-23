The Segal Theatre to Present Evening Celebrating Linda Chapman & Jim Nicola of NYTW on Thursday

On Thursday, April 27th at 6:30pm, the Segal Theatre will present an evening celebrating the work of Linda Chapman and James C. Nicola ï»¿at the legendary New York Theatre Workshop.

In their 34-year run, Chapman and Nicola, at the 199-seat East Village Theatre gave birth to hundreds of important theatre works including Tony-winning best musicals "Rent," "Once" and "Hadestown." As well as "What the Constitution Means to Me" and "Slave Play." And that the theater's support made a crucial difference to the careers of such writers as Tony Kushner, Lisa Kron and Doug Wright; the directors Rachel Chavkin, Lileana Blain-Cruz and Sam Gold; and many others. In his acceptance speech for the Tony, Nicola said: "Our community has aspired to be a sanctuary for a certain species of artist - theatermakers who embrace their divinity, who understand their sacred obligation to lead and inspire us." American Theater Magazine wrote about Chapman: " There is not a corner of New York Theatre Workshop's existence that hasn't been profoundly touched and shaped by her heart, her brains, and her soul."

Joined by Jean Passanante and Patricia McGregor. Moderated by Frank Hentschker.

Linda S. Chapman: Founding President, Youth Arts New York; Co-Director, Gilder/Coigney International Theatre Award Program; Associate Artistic Director, New York Theatre Workshop 1995-2022; Co-wrote The Beebo Brinker Chronicles, adapted from Ann Bannon's classic w/Kate Moira Ryan, published by DPS; Co-wrote/performed Gertrude and Alice: A Likeness to Loving, w/Lola Pashalinski; Founding producer, DYKE TV/DTV Productions; Managing Director/Associate member of The Wooster Group 1983-94 and performed in Brace Up; Administrator - Theater For The New City

Patricia McGregor is the Artistic Director of New York Theatre Workshop, as well as a director and writer working in theatre, film, dance and music. McGregor has twice been profiled by The New York Times for her direction of world premieres. She was inaugural Artist in Residence for Adam Driver's Arts in the Armed Forces and an Old Globe Resident Artist, as well as a Paul & Daisy Soros Fellow at Yale School of Drama, where she also served as Artistic Director of the Yale Cabaret. Her productions include Lights Out: Nat "King" Cole (co-writer and director; Geffen Playhouse, People's Light); Sisters in Law (Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts); Shakespeare: Call and Response, Krapp's Last Tape, What You Are, A Midsummer Night's Dream and Measure for Measure (The Old Globe); Skeleton Crew (Geffen Playhouse); Good Grief (Center Theatre Group); Hamlet (The Public Theater); Place (Brooklyn Academy of Music); The Parchman Hour (Guthrie Theater); Ugly Lies the Bone (Roundabout Theatre Company); brownsville song (Lincoln Center Theater); Indomitable: James Brown (Apollo Theater); Holding It Down (The Metropolitan Museum of Art); A Raisin in the Sun, The Winter's Tale and Spunk (California Shakespeare Theater); Adoration of the Old Woman (INTAR Theatre); Blood Dazzler (Harlem Stage); Four Electric Ghosts (The Kitchen); and the world premiere of Hurt Village (Signature Theatre Company).

James Nicola served as the Artistic Director of New York Theater Workshop from 1988 to 2022. Prior to that, he was Producing Associate at Arena Stage from 1980-1988, beginning his time there as a NEA Director Fellow. From 1975-1980, he was a Casting Coordinator at the New York Shakespeare Festival, and a freelance director. He is a graduate of Tufts University and grew up in Manchester, CT.

Jean Passanante may be best known as a soap opera writer, but she started out in theatre as an actor and director, and worked at several major institutions, including New York Theatre Workshop and the O'Neill Theatre Center. ï»¿

ABOUT THE Martin E. Segal THEATRE CENTER

Originally founded in 1979 as the Center for Advanced Studies in Theatre Arts (CASTA), The Martin E. Segal Theatre Center was renamed in March of 1999 to recognize Martin E. Segal, one of New York City's outstanding leaders of the arts. The Segal Center curates over thirty events throughout the Spring and Fall academic seasons, all free and open to the public. Dedicated to bridging the gap between the professional and academic theatre communities, the Segal Center presents readings, performance, lectures, and artists and academics in conversation. In addition, the Segal Center presents three annual festivals (PRELUDE, PEN World Voices: International Pay Festival, and The Segal Center Film Festival on Theatre and Performance) and publishes and maintains three open access online journals (Arab Stages, European Stages, and The Journal of American Drama and Theatre). The Segal Center also publishes many volumes of plays in translation and is the leading publisher of plays from the Arab world. The Martin E. Segal Theatre Center (MESTC) is a vital component of the Theatre Program's academic culture and creating in close collaboration a research nexus, focusing on dramaturgy, new media, and global theatre. The Segal Center provides an intimate platform where both artists and theatre professionals can actively participate with audiences to advance awareness and appreciation. www.TheSegalCenter.org



Time:

Thursday, April 27th, 6:30 pm



Location:

The Martin E. Segal Theatre The CUNY Graduate Center

365 5th Ave and 34th Street

Live-streamed on HowlRound.com