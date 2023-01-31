Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Queen's Six to Provide Free Tickets to NYC Public School Students for Town Hall Concerts

The Queen’s Six New York City debut is an exclusive two-night-only engagement at Town Hall on Tuesday, February 14 and Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

Jan. 31, 2023  

Direct from Windsor Castle, The Queen's Six, the internationally acclaimed vocal sextet, will offer free tickets to New York City Public School students through the New York City Department of Education. The Queen's Six New York City debut is an exclusive two-night-only engagement at Town Hall on Tuesday, February 14 and Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

Simon Whiteley, of The Queen's Six says, "The Queen's Six has always had a big interest in inspiring young people with our music. We have done a number of educational workshops with groups of high school and college-age kids, and it has always been such a rewarding experience, both for them and for us! Spreading the enjoyment of what we do to a younger generation is very important to the group, and we couldn't be happier to have the opportunity to share it with students from NYC."

Tickets to The Queen's Six Town Hall Concert on February 14 available HERE.

Tickets to The Queen's Six Town Hall Concert on February 15 available HERE.

A video of The Queen's Six performing "Heaven Is a Place On Earth" can be viewed below!

The Queen's Six

Based at Windsor Castle, members of The Queen's Six make up part of the Lay Clerks of St. George's Chapel, whose homes lie within the Castle walls. The Chapel Choir, which consists of boy trebles and twelve professional adult singers, performs some eight services a week, as well as at private and state occasions, often before the Royal Family. In 2018, their duties with the Chapel Choir included singing for the wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In 2021, three members of the group's voices were raised at the funeral for His Royal Highness Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh and in 2022, the group was heard at the funeral of Her Royal Highness, Queen Elizabeth II.

Their repertoire extends far beyond the reach of the choir stalls: from austere early chant, florid Renaissance polyphony, lewd madrigals, and haunting folk songs, to upbeat jazz and pop arrangements.

The Queen's Six has performed at numerous prestigious festivals and venues, including the Bermuda Festival, Bayreuth's Margravial Opera House and the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis. Upcoming tours include return visits to Germany, the Baltic States and Poland where they performed sold out concerts, and first visits to Denmark and Bulgaria.

For their New York concerts, The Queen's Six will perform selections from their first contemporary album of love songs, From Windsor with Love, in addition to their acclaimed classical repertoire.


