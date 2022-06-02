The Queen's Six Vocal Sextet to Make New York City Concert Debut at The Town Hall

Direct from Windsor Castle, The Queen's Six, the internationally acclaimed vocal sextet, will travel to America for their first-ever major New York City concert debut at the iconic Town Hall for an exclusive two-night-only engagement rescheduled to Tuesday, February 14 and Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

Tickets to The Queen's Six Town Hall Concert on February 14 available HERE.

Tickets to The Queen's Six Town Hall Concert on February 15 available HERE.

Based at Windsor Castle, members of The Queen's Six make up part of the Lay Clerks of St. George's Chapel, whose homes lie within the Castle walls. The Chapel Choir, which consists of boy trebles and twelve professional adult singers, performs some eight services a week, as well as at private and state occasions, often before the Royal Family. In 2018, their duties with the Chapel Choir included singing for the wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. And in 2021, three members of the group's voices were raised at the funeral for His Royal Highness Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh.

Their repertoire extends far beyond the reach of the choir stalls: from austere early chant, florid Renaissance polyphony, lewd madrigals, and haunting folk songs, to upbeat jazz and pop arrangements.

The Queen's Six has performed at numerous prestigious festivals and venues, including the Bermuda Festival, Bayreuth's Margravial Opera House and the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis. Upcoming tours include return visits to Germany, the Baltic States and Poland where they performed sold out concerts, and first visits to Denmark and Bulgaria.

For their New York concerts, The Queen's Six will perform selections from their first contemporary album of love songs, From Windsor with Love, which was released on February 11, 2022, in addition to their acclaimed classical repertoire.