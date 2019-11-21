The Public Theater Announces Final Extension of FOR COLORED GIRLS Through Dec 15

The Public Theater (Artistic Director, Oskar Eustis; Executive Director, Patrick Willingham) announced a fourth and final extension of the revival of for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf, written by legendary playwright/poet Ntozake Shange. Directed by Obie Award winner Leah C. Gardiner with choreography by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf began performances on Tuesday, October 8 in The Public's Martinson Hall and officially opened on Tuesday, October 22. for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf was originally scheduled to close on Sunday, November 17, and was extended four times to now run through Sunday, December 15.

The complete cast of for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf features Sasha Allen (Lady in Blue), Celia Chevalier (Lady in Brown), Danaya Esperanza (Lady in Orange), Jayme Lawson (Lady in Red), Adrienne C. Moore (Lady in Yellow), Okwui Okpokwasili (Lady in Green), Alexandria Wailes (Lady in Purple), and D. Woods (Understudy).

A groundbreaking work in modern American theater, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf returns to The Public for the first time since it premiered in 1976, before its breakthrough run on Broadway. Filled with passion, humor, and raw honesty, legendary playwright/poet Ntozake Shange's form-changing choreopoem tells the stories of seven women of color using poetry, song, and movement. With unflinching honesty and emotion, each woman voices her survival story of having to exist in a world shaped by sexism and racism. Obie Award winner Leah C. Gardiner directs this seminal work that speaks to our world today about women's struggles, strength, desires, resilience, and the sanctified magic of love and possibility.

"Vital and Enduring."

- New York Times

"Carried along by sound and courage and beauty."

- New York Magazine

"Shange's ingenious fusion of language, music and movement conjures

one soul-stirring revelation after the next."

- Time Out New York

TICKET INFORMATION

Public Theater Partner and Supporter tickets are available now. Single tickets, starting at $85, can be accessed by calling (212) 967-7555, visiting publictheater.org, or in person at the Taub Box Office at The Public Theater at 425 Lafayette Street.





