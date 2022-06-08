The Paolo Grassi Theatre and Rogue Theater Festival Present World Premiere Digital Production, THE LANTERN BEARERS

The Paola Grassi School of Theatre in Milan, Italy in association with the Rogue Theater Festival, New York City, announce production details of The Lantern Bearers by Marc Aronoff, a world premiere digital production. The Lantern Bearers is a one-act drama running 45-minutes which tells the story of the first two people on Earth and the "games" they play, revealing a modern parable that speaks to the human desire for change and the fears of stepping into an uncertain future. Described as "poignant and potent," the drama examines universal themes of feeling disconnected with ourselves and surroundings, exploring the essential and timely question- how do we keep our inner-light shining in the face of adversity. Performed in Italian, the power and pathos of the visual interpretation transcends language with a vivid, exhilarating production.

Filmed in HD at The Paolo Grassi Theatre School in Milan, Italy, The Lantern Bearers is presented digitally in Italian and will be available on-demand viewing from June 30th - July 3rd, 2022. Ticket price is $15.00 USD and may be purchased beginning June 7th, 2022 at ShowTix4U.

The play was translated as part of the Translating Talent Education Program created by The OnStage! Festival in partnership with the Altiero Spinelli School of Interpretation and Translation and the Paolo Grassi Theatre School in Milan, Italy. The Italian translation is by the students Sofia Caprara and Sole Zenari, the performance was directed by Riccardo Vanetta, and the actors are Cartolina Cametti and Nicola Ciaffoni. The digital production is courtesy of the Paola Grassi Theatre School.

Written in 1988 and lost for many years, The Lantern Bearers has achieved a certain remarkable trajectory. While the present production is in the Italian language, the interpretation layers in images and emotional conflict that bring out the full flavor of the drama. If you don't speak Italian, you may enjoy the production on another level: one that encompasses an experience of the visual, emotional, visceral content, as well as the tone and vivacity of the passionate Italian language.