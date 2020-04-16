The PGE Announces Voices Of America Writers Workshop

The PlayGround Experiment is proud to announce a new exciting program we are adding to our multitude of opportunities available to actors and writers, the Voices of America Writers Workshop.

Created and taught by David Davila, the Voices of America Writers Workshop is a free eight-week workshop for people of color and members of the trans community who want to learn how to tell their own stories through play and screenwriting.

According to Davila, "Everyone's life experiences are important and there aren't enough trained POC writers to tell the multitude of POC stories. In this workshop non-writers learn to use tools from creative writing, dramatic writing, and comedy writing/improv - focusing on idea generation, the art of dialogue, and story structure to create multi-dimensional characters and captivating narratives." The workshop will culminate in a public presentation of excerpts from these writers' new works on April 22nd.

The first participants in this exciting new endeavor are Adrian Alexander, Soraya González, Alexandra Kumala, Laura Johnston, Michael Perdomo, Orlando Rodriguez, Maria Isabella Rojas, and Tamara Torres.

Founded by playwright Mike Lesser, The PlayGround Experiment is a home for theatre artists to explore, test, and showcase new work while finding inspiration and support from the community that it creates. Playwright/Actor relationships thrive in a safe, inclusive environment, strengthened by diversity, that enables each to find structure, heart, and truth, which encourages growth beyond The PGE. The PlayGround Experiment hosts a multitude of events including its flagship bi-weekly event "Volumes" where playwrights bring in their messy work to be read in a relaxed coffee shop atmosphere. Playwrights can then take their work through the "PG Evolution," a development process that takes work from Volumes and develops it through readings, workshops, and eventually production. The PGE also offers: Conversations Between Artists, Happy Hours, Educational Events, Drop and Give Me 10 (new work incubator), and the Faces of America Monologue Festival. Join the fun at www.theplaygroundexperiment.com.

David Davila is an award winning playwright, composer, performer, and stand-up comedian from the border of South Texas where 45 wants to build his idiotic wall. An alumnus of The Second City Training Center in Chicago and the Primary Stages ESPA Playwriting School, he is proud to be a charter member of the Musical Theatre Factory, the LatinX Playwright Circle, the Rogue Writers Group, the PlayGround Experiment, and the founding Artistic Director of Lone Star Theatre Company. He dedicates his life to telling the stories of Latinx and gay people living in the United States. His theatre works include Manuel vs the Statue of Liberty: a musical comedy (NYMF), Promesa: a mariachi musical (MTF), Animal Husbandry (Fringe NYC), Aztec Pirates & the Insignificance of Life on Mars parts one & two, Vox Pop: a musical parable, Pyramid: a musical adventure, #52SONGS: a song cycle, Tales from Highway 281, Adan y Julio y la Frontera 2003, Men of God, Abuelas or the Poverty Cycle, Credo, Butt Babies Never Live: a poetry cycle, and several short plays and films. He is a Rockwell Scholar, an Askins Playwright Fellow, and the son of a preacher man. www.daviddavila.net @davidodavila





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You