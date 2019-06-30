Fans of classic science fiction beware! The OuterZone: A SciFi Sketch Comedy show returns to NYC with two summer dates!

The OuterZone is comedian MEGAN SASS's love letter to golden age of science fiction, featuring sketches that twist the era's classic tropes into biting social satire for 2019. This show is a must see for both fans of The Twilight Zone, The Outer Limits, or Alfred Hitchcock Presents; and fans of getting into Twitter fights about sanctions.

Written by MEGAN SASS

Directed by Austin Sanders

Starring MEGAN SASS, Austin Sanders, Tahlia Robinson, Ryan Chittaphong, Khalia Davis, Utkarsh Rajawat, and Jacob Ready.

Sunday July 7th, 8pm at The PIT, 123 E 24th Street

Thursday July 18th, 9:30pm at The Tank, 215 w 36th Street.





