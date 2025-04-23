The New York Virtuoso Singers to Present COMPOSE YOURSELF! Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The New York Virtuoso Singers, Harold Rosenbaum, Artistic Director, will perform Compose Yourself! on Saturday, May 17 at 2:00 PM at Church of St. Luke in the Fields.

NYVS partners with the American Composers Orchestra's Compose Yourself! program, which is the first step in ACO's composer advancement pipeline. Hear World Premieres by such gifted young composers as Sofia Adele Polcri, Tyler Worrell, Nora Ayibatari Moor, Maya Mukherji, Miles Sargent, Winston F. Schneider and William Zhang.

This is the second concert in NYVS's New Notes Initiative (https://nyvirtuoso.org/new-notes.html), a series of productions over the next three seasons, of choral music by emerging composers.

New York Virtuoso Singers concerts are ADA accessible. For MTA transportation information, visit https://new.mta.info/. For photos or other press inquiries, please contact Jeffrey James Arts Consulting at 516-586-3433 or jamesarts@att.net.

Founded in 1988 by conductor Harold Rosenbaum, The New York Virtuoso Singers is one of the country's leading exponents of contemporary choral music. Although the chorus performs music of all periods, its emphasis is on commissioning, performing and recording the music of living American composers. The choir appears on nearly 50 commercial CDs. More about them at http://www.nyvirtuoso.org. Join their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/pages/The-New-York-Virtuoso-Singers/130509011774.