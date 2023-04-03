Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The New York Virtuoso Singers To Present All The Choral Movements From Bach Cantatas 191-198

This will be the sixth event in the second of two seasons of concerts of the cantatas of J.S. Bach, all of which will be presented by NYVS.

Apr. 03, 2023  

The New York Virtuoso Singers To Present All The Choral Movements From Bach Cantatas 191-198

Maestro Harold Rosenbaum and The New York Virtuoso Singers will present the sixth concert of their 2022-23 New York City season on Saturday, April 15 @ 7:30 PM at Merkin Hall of The Kaufman Music Center, 129 West 67th Street, (btw Broadway and Amsterdam) in Manhattan.

Repertoire will be all the choral movements from J.S. Bach's Cantatas 191 through 198, with piano accompanist Will Healy.

Tickets are $30 each, and are available at Click Here.

For more information, visit http://www.nyvirtuoso.org/ or http://nyvirtuoso.org/_art/2022/HRBachSeason2223.pdf. View The Kaufman Center's current COVID-19 health and safety protocols at https://www.kaufmanmusiccenter.org/covid/.

This will be the sixth event in the second of two seasons of concerts of the cantatas of J.S. Bach, all of which will be presented by NYVS. The final concert of the series will be presented at Merkin Hall on April 29 - Cantatas 205-215, with David Enlow, piano

Maestro Rosenbaum writes, "A few years ago I made the decision to eventually perform every choral movement from every choral cantata written by Bach. I've hired fabulous pianists to accompany each concert. Doing this massive project, learning and presenting so much choral music of Bach that the vast majority of the audience likely never heard before, will be very rewarding and fulfilling for me and my singers."

Founded in 1988 by conductor Harold Rosenbaum, The New York Virtuoso Singers has become the country's leading exponent of contemporary choral music. Although the chorus performs music of all periods, its emphasis is on commissioning, performing and recording the music of living American composers. The choir appears on nearly 50 commercial CDs. More about them at http://www.nyvirtuoso.org.

Their concerts and events are made possible, in part, by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. Their concerts and events are also made possible by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council.




Related Stories
Ali Ewoldt, Jelani Remy & More to Join Prospect Theater 2023 Spring Gala Photo
Ali Ewoldt, Jelani Remy & More to Join Prospect Theater 2023 Spring Gala
Prospect Theater Company's annual Spring Gala will be co-hosted by Ali Ewoldt and Jelani Remy, and will feature presenters including Renée Elise Goldsberry, Telly Leung and more. Learn how to purchase tickets!
Interview: Justin Tranter & Jamal Sims on Creating New GREASE Musical Numbers Photo
Interview: Justin Tranter & Jamal Sims on Creating New GREASE Musical Numbers
30 original songs will appear in Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies over the course of its 10-episode premiere season. BroadwayWorld sat down with executive music producer and GRAMMY nominee Justin Tranter, who wrote the songs, each of which will soundtrack a dance number choreographed by Jamal Sims.
Actors Equity Association Threatens Strike Over Touring Contracts Photo
Actors' Equity Association Threatens Strike Over Touring Contracts
The National Council of Actors’ Equity Association, the governing body for the union representing 51,000 actors and stage managers working in live entertainment, has authorized Executive Director Al Vincent, Jr., the union’s lead negotiator, to call a strike on all Broadway League tours at a time he deems appropriate. We have all the details!
Photos: On the Red Carpet for SUMMONING SYLVIA NY Premiere Photo
Photos: On the Red Carpet for SUMMONING SYLVIA NY Premiere
Check out photos from the New York premiere of Alex Wyse & Wesley Taylor's Summoning Sylvia!

More Hot Stories For You


Wake Up With BWW 4/4: Neil Patrick Harris Joins PETER PAN GOES WRONG, Plus a Message From Andy Karl!Wake Up With BWW 4/4: Neil Patrick Harris Joins PETER PAN GOES WRONG, Plus a Message From Andy Karl!
April 4, 2023

Top stories: Neil Patrick Harris joins the cast of Peter Pan Goes Wrong, first look at Shucked on Broadway, complete casting for Once Upon A One More Time, plus check out a video message from Andy Karl in honor of BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary!
Meet the Cast of SUMMER, 1976; Beginning Previews Tonight!Meet the Cast of SUMMER, 1976; Beginning Previews Tonight!
April 4, 2023

Summer, 1976 officially begins previews tonight, April 4, at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Meet the cast of Summer, 1976 here!
Brandon Victor Dixon To Star In Re-Imagined LANGSTON IN HARLEM At 54 BelowBrandon Victor Dixon To Star In Re-Imagined LANGSTON IN HARLEM At 54 Below
April 3, 2023

54 BELOW welcomes back Hamilton star Brandon Victor Dixon as he joins the cast of Langston in Harlem, an innovative theater piece that explores the Harlem Renaissance world of renowned poet Langston Hughes set to the music of Walter Marks. 
Ali Ewoldt, Jelani Remy & More to Take Part in Prospect Theater's 2023 Spring GalaAli Ewoldt, Jelani Remy & More to Take Part in Prospect Theater's 2023 Spring Gala
April 3, 2023

Prospect Theater Company's annual Spring Gala will be co-hosted by Ali Ewoldt and Jelani Remy, and will feature presenters including Renée Elise Goldsberry, Telly Leung and more. Learn how to purchase tickets!
Actors' Equity Association Threatens Strike Over Touring ContractsActors' Equity Association Threatens Strike Over Touring Contracts
April 3, 2023

The National Council of Actors’ Equity Association, the governing body for the union representing 51,000 actors and stage managers working in live entertainment, has authorized Executive Director Al Vincent, Jr., the union’s lead negotiator, to call a strike on all Broadway League tours at a time he deems appropriate. We have all the details!
share