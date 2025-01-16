The Museum of Broadway to Present Exhibit Showcasing Black Storytellers of Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Museum of Broadway will present a new special exhibit to celebrate and showcase the work of Black storytellers of Broadway, past and present: Crafting Excellence: Black Storytellers of Broadway. The exhibit, presented in partnership with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and created exclusively for The Museum of Broadway, will open to the public on January 23, 2025 just in time for Black History Month.

The Museum of Broadway will utilize the special exhibit to focus on Black playwrights, librettists, lyricists and composers playing an integral part on yesterday and today’s Broadway. The exhibit will feature prolific Black Broadway trailblazers including Duke Ellington, Lorraine Hansberry, Jeremy O. Harris, Langston Hughes, Lynn Nottage, Suzan-Lori Parks, August Wilson, and many, many more. In addition, a variety of costumes and accessories from iconic plays and musicals, including The Color Purple (worn by Cynthia Erivo), Choir Boy (worn by Jeremy Pope) and The Wild Party (worn by Eartha Kitt), will be on-view to bridge the worlds from the page to the stage.

In collaboration with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the exhibit will also celebrate the work of organizations including Black Theatre United, Broadway Advocacy Coalition, and Building The Change, whose platforms put forth essential Black voices contributing to the American theatre’s vibrancy on and off stage.

“When we built The Museum of Broadway, we worked to communicate through each piece that we stand on the shoulders of those who came before us,” said Julie Boardman, Executive Producer and Co-Founder of The Museum of Broadway. “Through this exhibit, we are honored to bring the work of these incredible authors forward to not only celebrate Black History on Broadway, but also look ahead to the future and a Broadway that will continue to grow and evolve to blaze a trail forward.”

The exhibit will open to the public on January 23, 2025 at The Museum of Broadway in NYC’s Times Square, and run through March 16, 2025. Marking the seventh dedicated installation created exclusively for The Museum of Broadway, the new exhibit comes on the heels of Disney on Broadway: 30 Years of Magic, ¡VIVA! BROADWAY: Ayer, Hoy y Mañana, Moulin Rouge! The Musical: Spectacular, Spectacular, SIX: The Royal Gallery, ALL THAT JAZZ: The Legacy of Chicago The Musical, and The American Theatre As Seen by Hirschfeld. Entrance to the special exhibit is included in any ticket purchased to the Museum of Broadway and for museum members.

