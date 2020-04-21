The Met Announces AIDA, ANNA BOLENA and More For Week 7 of Nightly Met Opera Streams

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Met has announced the Week 7 schedule for its Nightly Met Opera Streams, a free series of encore Live in HD presentations streamed on the company website during the coronavirus closure. Each opera streamed on Fridays is chosen by viewers; the May 1 Viewers' Choice title is the Met's classic 1985 telecast of Verdi's Aida, starring Leontyne Price in the title role, Fiorenza Cossotto as Amneris, and James McCracken as Radamès.

All Nightly Met Opera Streams begin at 7:30pm and remain available via metopera.org for 23 hours. The performance are also accessible on all Met Opera on Demand apps.

"We'd like to provide some grand opera solace to opera lovers in these extraordinarily difficult times," said Met General Manager Peter Gelb. "Every night, we'll be offering a different complete operatic gem from our collection of HD presentations from the past 14 years."

Here is the schedule for the seventh week of streams:

Monday, April 27 - Donizetti's Anna Bolena

Conducted by Marco Armiliato, starring Anna Netrebko, Ekaterina Gubanova, Stephen Costello, and Ildar Abdrazakov. Transmitted live on October 15, 2011.

Tuesday, April 28 - Donizetti's Maria Stuarda

Conducted by Maurizio Benini, starring Elza van den Heever, Joyce DiDonato, and Matthew Polenzani. Transmitted live on January 19, 2013.

Wednesday, April 29 - Donizetti's Roberto Devereux

Conducted by Maurizio Benini, starring Sondra Radvanovsky, Elīna Garanča, Matthew Polenzani, and Mariusz Kwiecien. Transmitted live on April 16, 2016.

Thursday, April 30 - Nico Muhly's Marnie

Conducted by Roberto Spano, starring Isabel Leonard, Iestyn Davies, and Christopher Maltman. Transmitted live on November 10, 2018.

Friday, May 1 - Verdi's Aida

Conducted by James Levine, starring Leontyne Price, Fiorenza Cossotto, James McCracken, and Simon Estes. Transmitted live on January 3, 1985.

Saturday, May 2 - Verdi's Luisa Miller

Conducted by Bertrand de Billy, starring Sonya Yoncheva, Piotr Beczała, and Plácido Domingo. Transmitted live on April 14, 2018.

Sunday, May 3 - Borodin's Prince Igor

Conducted by Gianandrea Noseda, starring Oksana Dyka, Anita Rachvelishvili, and Ildar Abdrazakov. Transmitted live on March 1, 2014.





