The Met Adds Additional Performances of THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF KAVALIER & CLAY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Metropolitan Opera will present four additional performances of Grammy Award–winning composer Mason Bates's The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay this season, scheduled for February 17, 18, 20, and 21, 2026. This rare mid-season extension comes in response to overwhelming audience demand after the opera's acclaimed run opened the 2025–26 season and sold out its final performances. Kavalier & Clay attracted notably new and younger audiences: 35% were new to the Met, 50% were aged 50 or younger, and 30% were aged 40 or younger.

Additionally, The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay has been added to The Met: Live in HD season for North American audiences. Captured live on the Met stage October 2, 2025, Kavalier & Clay will be screened in cinemas across the U.S. and Canada beginning January 24, 2026. Cinema tickets will be available for purchase in the United Sates today and in Canada beginning October 18.

The original cast returns for these encore performances, including baritone Andrzej Filończyk as Joe Kavalier, the gifted artist who flees war-torn Europe, and tenor Miles Mykkanen as his cousin and writing partner, Sam Clay. The cast also includes soprano Lauren Snouffer as Sarah Kavalier, mezzo-soprano Sun-Ly Pierce as Rosa Saks, baritone Edward Nelson as Tracy Bacon, and bass-baritones Patrick Carfizzi and Craig Colclough as Sheldon Anapol and Gerhard, respectively. The Met's Jeanette Lerman-Neubauer Music Director, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, returns to lead the final performance (February 21), and Michael Christie will make his debut leading performances on February 17, 18, and 20.

With a libretto by Gene Scheer, the Met-commissioned operatic adaptation of Michael Chabon's Pulitzer Prize–winning novel dives into the world of 1940s New York as two Jewish cousins—a refugee from Nazi-occupied Prague and a closeted gay Brooklynite—forge a bond through the creation of the Escapist, a comic book superhero who fights fascism and frees the oppressed.



Additionally, students and educators across the country will receive complimentary access to screenings of The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay at their local theaters as part of the HD Live in Schools initiative.

Audio from the October 2, 2025, performance will also be rebroadcast over The Robert K. Johnson Foundation–Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network on January 3, 2026.