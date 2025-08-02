The Ludlow Hotel Presents Ludlow Live Sessions Featuring Diner in Partnership with Modern Sky

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Thursday night, The Ludlow Hotel presented its second iteration of Ludlow Live Sessions with an intimate evening in the property’s iconic Penthouse, reinforcing its commitment to developing deeper connections between artists and audiences.

In partnership with Modern Sky, China’s leading independent label known for amplifying bold, genre-defying voices, the night featured a captivating live performance by Diner, a rising Gen Z artist who blends synth-pop, sci-fi-inspired electronica, and traditional Chinese Guzheng instrumentation. Styled by ESSX, a Lower East Side concept store at the intersection of art, fashion, and culture, Diner took the stage for her first-ever performance in the US, in a skirt and top by OTTOLINGER, available at @ESSXNYC.

The energy carried into the evening with beats by NIGELTHREETIMES x Noah Prebish, while guests enjoyed curated beverages from Society De La Rassi, a sparkling dealcoholized wine that embraces the bold and unexpected, precise-batch handcrafted cocktails from The Wandering Barman, and Mountain Valley Spring Water, America’s original premium spring water along with bites from Dirty French.

More than just a place to stay, The Ludlow Hotel is a cultural hub and creative sanctuary – a home away from home for influential names across industries. Through Ludlow Live Sessions, the hotel brings this ethos to life, offering artists an intimate and distinctly New York platform to connect with their audience.

Photo Credit: Julia D'Ambola/BFA.com