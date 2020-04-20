The Last Five Years is Coming to BroadwayHD This Week!

BroadwayHD, the premiere streaming service for theater lovers everywhere, is adding two new shows this month! The Last Five Years will be released on April 23rd and Sextette will be released on April 30th.

The Last Five Years

In New York, a struggling actress (Anna Kendrick) and a successful writer (Jeremy Jordan) sing about their failed marriage from two perspectives. With a gorgeous score by Jason Robert Brown, The Last Five Years is a theatrical gem."

Sextette:

In this send-off to a brilliant film career, Mae West , at 85, returns as a screen sex goddess. West plays Marlo Manners, who, with her latest husband, Sir Michael Barrington , reminisces in their honeymoon grotto about all the men in her past.

While these two may make it on the top 10 list next weekend, here's a look at this weekend's top 10 most streamed shows on BroadwayHD.

10. An American in Paris

This breathtakingly beautiful Tony Award®-Winning Broadway Musical, inspired by the Oscar® winning MGM film, tells the impassioned story of discovering love in the 'City of Light'. Featuring the gorgeous music and lyrics of George and This breathtakingly beautiful Tony Award®-Winning Broadway Musical, inspired by the Oscar® winning MGM film, tells the impassioned story of discovering love in the 'City of Light'. Featuring the gorgeous music and lyrics of George and Ira Gershwin (including the classic hits 'S Wonderful and I Got Rhythm), stunning designs, and show-stopping choreography. Jerry Mulligan is an American GI striving to make it as a painter in a city suddenly bursting with hope and possibility. Following a chance encounter with a beautiful young dancer named Lise, the streets of Paris become the backdrop to a sensuous, modern romance of art, friendship and love in the aftermath of war.

9. Peter Pan

The Tony-Nominated Broadway revival of Peter Pan starring Cathy Rigby tells the classic tale of the young boy who refuses to grow up. When Peter Pan meets the Darling children, he takes them on an adventure to Neverland, where they learn to fly, defeat the evil Captain Hook, and are changed forever.

8. 42nd Street

Young Peggy Sawyer is fresh off the bus from small-town America and just another face in the chorus line on Broadway's newest show. But when the leading lady gets injured, Peggy might just have the shot at stardom she's always dreamed of.

7. Miss Saigon

The spectacular, sell-out 25th Anniversary Gala Performance of this acclaimed new production of the global stage sensation was described as "the most thrilling, soaring and emotionally stirring musical with magnificent performances" by the Daily Telegraph and "the greatest musical of all time" by the Daily Mail.

6. Pippin

Winner of 5 Tony Awards, Pippin is a Broadway musical that is not only a contemporary classic but also the play that made director choreographer Bob Fosse a famous name long before Cabaret and All That Jazz. Using the medieval legend of Charlemagne's son, Pippin, heir apparent to the Holy Roman Empire, the musical pageant called Pippin is a parable about a young man's search for meaning and truth.

5. Cats

One of the longest-running hits in the history of Broadway and the West End, Andrew Lloyd Webber 's Cats has been specially restaged for this video presentation, which captures all the music and movement of the original stage production with an uncommon intimacy and depth.

4. Disney Broadway Hits

Experience the Disney on Broadway songs you know and love in a whole new way from the comfort of your home! Disney Broadway Hits at Royal Albert Hall is now available On-Demand!

3. Falsettos

Nominated for five 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical, Falsettos is a hilarious and poignant look at a modern family revolving around the life of a gay man Marvin, his wife, his lover, his soon-to-be-bar-mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist, and the lesbians next door.

2. Phantom of the Opera

In celebration of the 25th Anniversary of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, Cameron Mackintosh produced a unique, spectacular staging of the musical on a scale which had never been seen before. Inspired by the original staging by Hal Prince and Gillian Lynne, this lavish, fully-staged production set in the sumptuous Victorian splendour of London's legendary Royal Albert Hall features a cast and orchestra of over 200, plus some very special guest appearances.

1. Kinky Boots

Charlie is a factory owner struggling to save his family business. Lola is a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea. With a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unexpected pair learns to embrace their differences and create a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen.

