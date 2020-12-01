The Joyce Theater Foundation Presents Pam Tanowitz Dance

The Joyce Theater Foundation will welcome the return of Pam Tanowitz Dance with a multimedia live stream event. The company takes over The Joyce Theater for a double bill of breathtaking dance, premiering December 12 at 5pm and available to stream through December 26. Tickets, priced at $13 (which includes a $1 service fee), can be purchased at www.Joyce.org.

Known for its namesake choreographer's signature style of classical movement through a post-modern lens, Pam Tanowitz Dance continues to break new ground in dance during its first-ever digital season. Seven dancers from the critically acclaimed company will convene at The Joyce Theater for the world premiere of Finally Unfinished: Part 1. Created collaboratively with choreographer Pam Tanowitz and dancers, during an in-person COVID-safe residency with the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council Governor's Island Arts Center, this new work, set to music by Ted Hearne, is the second in the company's series of site-specific works, taking online audiences on a choreographic journey throughout the empty Joyce Theater. Completing the double bill is the New York premiere of Gustave Le Gray, No. 2, which blends the playful rhythm and style of Pam Tanowitz Dance with the evocative music of Pulitzer Prize-winner Caroline Shaw.

Ticket holders will also have access to exclusive digital content both before and after the live stream event, including Finally Unfinished: Part 2, a digital scrapbook dedicated to the rich history between Pam Tanowitz Dance and The Joyce Theater, delving into its near decade-long relationship. Audience members are invited to step inside Tanowitz's creative process with an interactive companion piece. Created in collaboration with filmmaker and designer Jeremy Jacob, this digital curio cabinet of inspiration weaves together the images, words, and videos that inspire Tanowitz's work, giving audiences a rare perspective of dance from start to finish.

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Pam Tanowitz is a New York-based choreographer and founder of Pam Tanowitz Dance. Her 2017 dance "New Work for Goldberg Variations", created for her company in collaboration with pianist Simone Dinnerstein, was called a "rare achievement" (The New York Times). Her 2018 creation Four Quartets, inspired by T.S. Eliot's literary masterpiece and set to music by Kaija Saariaho, was called "the greatest creation of dance theater so far this century" (The New York Times). Tanowitz was recently named a 2020 Doris Duke Artist. In January 2019, Tanowitz was named the first-ever choreographer in residence at The Fisher Center at Bard in Annandale-on-Hudson, New York. Other honors include a 2019 Herb Alpert Award, 2017 BAC Cage Cunningham Fellowship, 2016 and 2009 Bessie awards, 2010 Foundation for Contemporary Arts award, 2011 Guggenheim Fellowship, Hodder Fellowship, CBA Fellowship at NYU, BAC Cage Cunningham Fellowship, and a City Center Choreography Fellowship. Her work was selected by The New York Times "Best of Dance" series in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2019. She has created for New York City Ballet, Martha Graham Dance Company, Paul Taylor American Modern Dance, The Royal Ballet, The Kennedy Center's Ballet Across America, Juilliard Dance, Ballet Austin, and New York Theatre Ballet. Other commissions include The Barbican Centre, The Joyce Theater, Bard Summerscape, Vail International Dance Festival, New York Live Arts, Guggenheim Works & Process, Duke Performances, Peak Performances, and the ICA/Boston. Originally from New Rochelle, New York, Tanowitz holds degrees from The Ohio State University and Sarah Lawrence College, and is a visiting guest artist at Rutgers University.

